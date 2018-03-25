How do you get into a University doctoral program without a master’s degree? You ask. That’s part of the philosophy that’s made Dr. Monica Forret of St. Ambrose University so successful.
In part because her father died unexpectedly when she was in her teens, Forret sought an accounting degree from St. Ambrose.
“The reality that you had to be self-sufficient was staring at me,” she said. There were well-paying accounting jobs, she knew, because she had a teacher and older siblings in the field.
After graduating St. Ambrose in 1988, she went to work in the Twin Cities, where she worked and learned through a company merger. Eventually working as an auditor, she traveled extensively. She knew she wanted to further her education, but earning a master's degree around her travel schedule would be difficult.
If she was going to take a risk and be a full-time student again, she wanted a doctorate. This became her “best negotiation ever” she said. She asked a school to allow her to skip the master's program and accept her directly into the four-year business administration doctoral program.
“What were they going to do, make me take more accounting classes?” she said, adding, that being a CPA made her argument more legitimate. “I asked, and it’s really important to ask. I wanted a doctorate because auditing wasn’t exciting, plus the job stress was high."
Plus, the firm had no female partners. But in her travels, she witnessed different corporate cultures and power politics, something she found more interesting than auditing.
In her Ph.D. at University of Missouri, she studied organizational behavior, or how people interact at work: leadership, teamwork, motivation and the like. She returned to St. Ambrose in 1997, to start its Business Administration Doctoral program for working professionals; a DBA vs. a PhD.
“I thought this was great because all the theory I’d learned was going to be translated to those in the field," she said.
She was nominated for the Athena Award by a former student, Dick Kleine, who went back to school after retiring from John Deere.
“She did an excellent job of helping me through my dissertation, after I’d first taken 12 classes and an eight-hour exam,” he said. Forret is a great role model with the DBA program, he said with “up to 40 students with an exceptional completion rate,” and by teaching, and helping others succeed in the workplace.
Kleine said she serves as a role model through her actions and accomplishments, mentors students in the doctoral program, and has helped prepare undergraduates for the realities they will face in the workplace. She's also published more than 20 peer-reviewed articles in academic journals, presented more than 30 academic papers, and presented at more than 35 workshops and conferences.
She’s on the Board for Dress for Success Quad-Cities, which helps women achieve economic independence through, in part, a career center, and is a past president of the Davenport Rotary Club.
“Rotary is a great way to network, being helpful to both your career and personal life," she said. She also makes an effort to attend a few meetings of her professional organization each year.
“Showing up is part of the battle,” she explained. “When you show up, you meet people and opportunities come your way.”
Her advice for others:
- Because you spend much of your life at work, get lots of “life experiences” (internships, etc) so you can find your passions.
- Be proactive in seeking advice from people you admire.
- Gain confidence by taking on “challenging assignments.”
- Make friends; working with others helps build trust.