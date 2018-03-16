Past Athena Award honorees in eastern Iowa and western Illinois are:
2017: Recipient: Nancy Renkes, River Bend Foodbank. Honorees: Dee Bruemmer, retired Scott County; Beth Darnell, DMW Design; Dr. Ann O'Donnell, Genesis Health System; and Donna Young, Isabel Bloom LLC.
2016: Recipient: Maggie Tinsman, retired Iowa State senator. Honorees: Tara Barney, Quad-Cities Chamber of Commerce; Colleen Rafferty, Ten Friends Blow Dry & Style House; Tracy Schwind, Northwest Bank & Trust Co; Linda Wastyn, Wastyn & Associates.
2015: Recipient: Dr. Ida Johnson, founder and executive director of United Neighbors Inc. Honorees: Dr. Nancy Hayes, St. Ambrose University; Jodie Kavensky, NormaLeah Ovarian Cancer Foundation; Natalie Linville-Mass, Media Link Inc.; Kathleen Repass, Henry County Economic Development Partnership; and Kathy Wine, River Action.
2014: Recipient: Mary Ellen Chamberlain, Riverboat Development Authority president. Honorees; Teri Johnson, Jason's Box and UnityPoint Health-Trinity; Meg Schebler, Ashford University, Clinton; and Laura Swift, Quad-Cities Investment Group.
2013: Recipient: Sarah Lande, former executive director of Iowa Sister States. Honorees: Joy Boruff, Moline Foundation; Angela Moody, Arrowhead Ranch; Heidi Parkhurst, Merrill Lynch.
2012: Recipient: Gayle Roberts, Stanley Consultants president and CEO. Honorees: Diane Campbell, Muscatine Community School District; Carmen Darland, Quad-City Arts; Kelli Grubbs, Victory Enterprises; Pat Shouse, Trinity Regional Health System; Sally Welvaert, John Deere Classic.
2011: Recipient: Sister Joan Lescinski, St. Ambrose University president. Honorees: Julie Bechtel, Quad-City Times; Denise Bulat, Bi-State Regional Commission; Caroline Ruhl, Ruhl & Ruhl Realtors; Jackie Staron, River City Tire; Ginny Wilson-Peters, Integrity Integrated.
2010: Stephanie Acri, Evans Premium Manufacturing; Linda Duffy, Assumption High School; Jennifer Rowe, Serv-A-Lite; Cynthia Tidwell, Royal Neighbors of America.
2009: Dr. Lisa Brothers Arbisser, Eye Surgeons Associates; Kim Armstrong, Black Hawk College; Cheri Bustos, Iowa Health System; Linda Neuman, Iowa Supreme Court; Dana Wilkinson, Paragon Commercial Interiors.
2008: Mary Junck, Lee Enterprises; Christy Kunz, Junior Achievement Worldwide; Jan Masamoto, JTM Concepts; Linda Newborn, Deere & Co.; Heidi Schultz, Management Resource Group.
2007: Michelle Gau, Alleman Catholic High School; Roxanne Kramer, Always A Woman Boutique; Mary Lagerblade, retired, Mel Foster Co.; Diane Nelson, Girl Scouts of Eastern Iowa and Western Illinois.
2006: Pamela Fisher, Two Rivers Massage and del Sol; Denise Spindel, Quint Co. Inc.; Dr. Barbara Suelter, United Township High School superintendent; Cathie Whiteside, Quad-City Bank and Trust; Marie Ziegler, Deere & Co.
Male Champion of Change recipients
2017: John Anderson, Quad-City Bank & Trust; Decker Ploehn, City of Bettendorf; Mike Reyes, LULAC; Jim Russell, Russell; and Aaron Tennant, Total Solutions.
2016: Randy Moore, Iowa American Water; Dr. Joseph Rives, Western Illinois Univerity; Rick Seidler, UnityPoint Health-Trinity; Joe Slavens, Northwest Bank & Trust Co.
2015: Todd Hopkins, Lujack Lexus of the Quad-Cities; Douglas Hultquist, QCR Holdings; Steve McCann, McGladrey LLP; and Rob Woodall, Alcoa Davenport Works.
2014: Pat Eikenberry, Missman Inc., and Bill Leaver, UnityPoint Health.