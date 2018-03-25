Dr. Lisa Killinger

Age: 57

Professional life: Professor of Diagnosis at Palmer College of Chiropractic; currently teaches Geriatrics, Pediatrics, Men’s and Women’s Health and Ethics.

Family: Mother, Ruth Killinger; four children: Yasmeen Khan, 34; Nasreen Khan, 32; Milad Asefi, 28; and Nazneen Asefi, 27; grandson, Kallin Asefi, 7.

Advice for women beginning their careers: 1. Be brave. Do something that terrifies you so you can grow. As an example, Killinger said that public speaking terrifies her, yet she teaches for a living and must face this every day. 2. Ask for what you need. “So often, we quietly comply.” 3. Take care of yourself. We tend to put ourselves last.