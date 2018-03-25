Here's a look at the keynote speakers for the IWLC Women's Leadership Conference and the IWLC Athena and Male Champion of Change Awards:
Robyn Benincasa
Keynote Speaker - Athena and Male Champion of Change Awards
Robyn Benincasa is the founder of World Class Teams, a world champion adventure racer, a CNN Hero, former corporate sales expert and a full-time firefighter who advises organizations on building World Class Teams of their own.
The World Champion Eco-Challenge Adventure Racer, is founder of the Project Athena Foundation (Survivors to Athletes!) as well as a three-time Guinness World Record Distance Paddler and proud owner of two metal "bionic hips." She also is author of the best-selling book, "How Winning Works."
For the last 20 years, she and her teammates have competed in the most compelling classrooms on earth — the jungles of Borneo, the Himalayan peaks of Tibet, the rivers of Fiji, the rainforests of Ecuador and the desert of Namibia — studying the good, the bad, and the not-so-pretty in extreme teamwork.
Sarah Cronk
Student Track Speaker - Quad-Cities Conference
Sarah Cronk is the founder of The Sparkle Effect, a national nonprofit organization that creates cheerleading and dance programs that bring together students with and without disabilities. Created as an inclusive cheerleading squad when she was a Pleasant Valley High School student, The Sparkle Effect since has led to more than 200 teams nationwide and impacted more than 10,000 students.
Cronk, a Bettendorf native, has been featured nationally including with People Magazine, The Oprah Winfrey Show, CNN, and NBC Nightly News. She graduated from Whitman College in 2015 with a degree in psychology. In addition to serving on The Sparkle Effect’s board of directors, Cronk works as a marketing strategist for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital and serves on the board for the National Inclusion Project.
Tamron Hall
Keynote Speaker - Quad-Cities Conference
Award-winning journalist Tamron Hall has been the host of Deadline: Crime with Tamron Hall on Investigation Discovery since September 2013. Hall was a part of the NBC News team as a co-host of the third hour of NBC News’ TODAY and anchor of MSNBC Live with Tamron Hall.
She received the 2015 Edward R. Murrow Award for Reporting: Hard News in Network Television for her segment on domestic violence and was a correspondent for the NBC News special “The Inauguration of Barack Obama,” which won an Emmy for Outstanding Live Coverage in 2010.
Hall also is involved with several charitable organizations that strive to end homelessness and illiteracy and fight domestic abuse, including The Tamron Renate Fund she launched with Safe Horizon in honor of her sister.
Jeffery Tobias Halter
Keynote Speaker - Quad-Cities Conference
Jeffery Tobias Halter is a gender strategist and the President of YWomen, a strategic consulting company focused on engaging men in women’s leadership advancement. He is the former director of diversity strategy for The Coca-Cola Co., a TEDx speaker and Huff Post blogger.
He is author of two books, WHY WOMEN, The Leadership Imperative to Advancing Women and Engaging Men and Selling to Men, Selling to Women.
His clients include Walmart, Altria, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Bacardi, Caterpillar, United Technologies, Novartis, and dozens of other Fortune 500 companies. His best-practice work focuses on other award-winning companies such as McDonald’s, The Coca-Cola Company, and IBM.
Jeannette Walls
Keynote Speaker - Quad-Cities Conference
Jeannette Walls is a author of the best-selling book, "The Glass Castle," a memoir that details her life growing up in extreme poverty and the tale of her emergence from it. Named by Amazon as one of the top 10 books of the decade in August 2017, her inspiring story was brought to the big screen in 2017.
Walls was the third child of Rex and Rose Mary Walls, who lost one daughter at 9 months of age. In high school, she moved away from home to live in New York City with her older sister, Lori. There she began her career as a journalist, working for The Phoenix.
Walls is known for her work on the MSNBC.com gossip column “Scoop." She also is the author of "Dish: The Inside Story on the World of Gossip" and her first fiction work "Half Broke Horses: A True-Life Novel," which details the life of her grandmother Lilly Smith.