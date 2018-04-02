Sports correction 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter Email Facebook Twitter Email Print Save Davenport Assumption girls tennis player Maggie Goldermann was misidentified in Monday's edition. Goldermann is a returning letterwinner and a senior at Assumption. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter Email Print Save Tags Maggie Goldermann Assumption Correction Senior Misidentify Davenport Edition Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Report Cancel Report Abuse × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Editorial: The GOP's war on the liberal arts Sentencing continued for Bettendorf doctor in fraud Davenport teen charged with attempted murder in Muscatine Isolated Iowa restaurant affected by road closure Davenport man arrested after high-speed chase with children in the car promotion Better Every Week sponsored by Wallace's Garden Center Better Every Week sponsored by Wallace's Garden Center promotion Pros To Know Check out our local Pros To Know! © 2017 Lee Enterprises | Terms | Privacy
