Overwatch
Publisher: Blizzard Entertainment
Released: May 2016
Summary: A team-based shooter game involving two teams of six players, each of whom selects from a roster of more than 20 “heroes.’’ Each character has a different style of play and is classified into one of four categories: Offense, defense, tank and support. Players work together to escort a payload across a map while defending and securing control points on the map.
League of Legends
Publisher: Riot Games
Released: October 2009
Summary: A multi-player battle arena game in which players “assume the role of an unseen ‘summoner’ that controls a ‘champion’ with unique abilities and battle against a team of other players or computer-controlled champions. The goal is usually to destroy the opposing team's ‘nexus,’ a structure which lies at the heart of a base protected by defensive structures, although other distinct game modes exist as well."
Fortnite
Publisher: Epic Games
Released: July 2017
Summary: A survival game “set in contemporary Earth, where the sudden appearance of a worldwide storm causes 98 percent of the world's population to disappear, and zombie-like creatures rise to attack the remainder. It can be played by up to four players cooperating on various missions on randomly generated maps to collect resources, build fortifications around defensive objectives that are meant to help fight the storm and protect survivors, and construct weapons and traps to engage in combat with waves of these creatures that attempt to destroy the objectives.’’
Counter Strike: Global Offensive
Publisher: Hidden Path Entertainment and Valve Corporation
Released: August 2012
Summary: A first-person shooter game that “pits two teams against each other: the Terrorists and the Counter-Terrorists. Both sides are tasked with eliminating the other while also completing separate objectives. The Terrorists, depending on the game mode, must either plant the bomb or defend the hostages, while the Counter-Terrorists must either prevent the bomb from being planted, defuse the bomb, or rescue the hostages.’’