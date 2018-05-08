Haley Resnick graduated from Coe College on Sunday with a degree in biology and neuroscience, the first step toward her goal of becoming a physician’s assistant.
On the tennis court, the education continues this week for the Kohawks record-setting senior from Davenport Assumption.
After helping lead her teammates to a seventh straight Iowa Conference Automatic Qualifier Tournament Championship, Resnick and Coe will face Grinnell in an opening-round test in the NCAA Division III regionals on Friday at Wisconsin-Whitewater.
“To be part of a team that has made it into the NCAAs all four years that I’ve been here means a lot to me,’’ Resnick said. “It’s an expectation and every year the goal has been to keep the tradition going.’’
Resnick has done her part.
She became Coe’s all-time leader in doubles victories when she won her 100th match during the Iowa Conference tourney. She also became the sixth player in school history to record 80 singles victories with her work during the tournament.
Only one player in Coe history has won more matches than the 182 career wins Resnick has recorded.
“It’s definitely been an amazing four years and I’ve been so fortunate to be surrounded by good teammates who have been willing to work hard and compete at a high level,’’ Resnick said.
“I never really set out to break a record or do anything like that. Going back to when I was at Assumption, I’ve just worked to be as good as I can be and compete at my best every time out.’’
Resnick teams with junior Lauren French in doubles and the pair have combined to earn 25 victories at No. 1 doubles, just the fourth Coe duo to reach 25 wins in a season.
The combination of Resnick’s forehand and French’s backhand has been effective for the Kohawks. The duo ranks 25th nationally at the NCAA Division III level.
“Lauren has pushed me to take my game to the next level. Our games complement each other pretty well and we’ve been able to put together a good season,’’ Resnick said. “I feel like we’re playing our best now and we’ll need to be on top of our game. The competition we’ll see from here on out will be good.’’
Resnick and French are spending this week working to fine tune their game in preparation for the postseason.
She is concentrating on her serve and the little things that can make a difference at that level of competition.
“My serve could be better and that’s something I’ll focus on a lot getting ready for Friday. This is my last collegiate postseason and I want to be at my best,’’ Resnick said. “My forehand feels good and I just want to be ready to go.’’
The competition at the collegiate level has been even more than what Resnick expected after winning back-to-back Iowa Class 1A state championships during her prep career at Assumption.
“The competitiveness here has been more than I anticipated,’’ Resnick said. “I’ve enjoyed it, along with everything else about college from the academic work to my sorority, it’s all been great, but in tennis it’s been even more than I thought it might be,’’ Resnick said.
“The competition here has been good, better on a daily basis than I expected, and it’s forced me to become an even better player. When I think back and realize how far I’ve come, I appreciate it.’’
Growth in strength and conditioning and a commitment to the detail work in her game have allowed Resnick to thrive this season.
A schedule filled with other regionally-ranked teams has also prepared Resnick and her teammates for what lies ahead beginning Friday.
“We’ve faced good competition and had our share of success along the way,’’ Resnick said. “It should give us the confidence that we need to go out and play at a high level. I’m proud of the way this team has come together.’’
In winning the conference tournament, that was apparent.
The Kohawks entered the tourney as the second seed, but defeated top-seeded Luther 5-2 in the championship match.
Coe swept doubles matches in the dual after winning just one of the three doubles pairings during a fall dual between the teams.
“We’ve grown so much as a team and that has really shown in our doubles play,’’ Resnick said. “It’s something that we’ve all worked at and something which is helping us work toward our potential.’’
That has helped Resnick enjoy the type of senior season she expected in a sport that she will continue to compete in as she moves toward the next chapter in her life.
“I can see myself continuing to play. I love the competition. I love the challenge,’’ Resnick said. “It’s a part of who I am.’’