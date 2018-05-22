After undergoing surgery in August to repair an injured left shoulder after playing in a New York summer league, Grant Myers wasn’t sure what to expect during his senior season on the Monmouth College baseball team.
What transpired was the best season the Rock Island graduate has had at the collegiate level.
Myers was named the South Division player of the year in the Midwest Conference after leading the Scots to their first conference championship since 2002 and a school-record 29 victories during a season which ended last weekend in an NCAA Division III regional.
“It’s been an amazing feeling to be a part of a team which accomplished so much,’’ Myers said. “As much as any team I’ve been a part of, this team handled the business part of things last fall as well as I’ve seen. The guys put in the time in the weight room and it paid off.’’
Myers delivered as well.
The outfielder finished the season with a .453 batting average while leading Monmouth with a .767 slugging percentage, 54 RBI, 10 home runs and 72 hits in the 43 games he played.
“Things have felt good all season from the first game,’’ Myers said. “My rehab from surgery went well. From the first game we played in Florida, my body felt good, felt strong and I was able to get off to a good start and things carried over from there.’’
Before Monmouth’s season ended, Myers had rewritten the Scots’ record book.
He matched the school’s career record with 11 triples and established new single-season records for RBIs and total bases.
A three-run home run during an elimination-round win in the NCAA tournament left Myers one home run shy of the Monmouth single-season and career records.
Myers earned all-tournament honors at the NCAA regional, going 7-for-14 at the plate with three runs scored and four RBI.
“Coming back from surgery, it made me appreciate the chance to play that much more. I worked harder than ever to get ready for this season. I took an extra 20 swings every day and did an extra two or three sets in the weight room,’’ Myers said.
“To go through what I went through to get back on the field, I wanted this to be a special year and starting with the way it came together for us as a team, it played out that way.’’
Myers has watched Monmouth program develop in the three years since Alan Betourne, a 2005 alum of the program, was hired as its head coach.
He said expectations and the culture of the program changed at that point, leading ultimately to the results that transpired during a 2018 season which began with the Scots picked to finish third in their division.
Instead, Monmouth beat expectations as well as opponents.
“We believed in ourselves and our coaches and good things happened,’’ said Myers, one of four seniors on the team. “We were one of those teams that seemed to find a way to win. Somebody would step up and make a play or get a hit at just the right time.’’
Individually, Myers may be hitting his stride at the right time as well.
He earned an undergraduate degree in wellness administration from Monmouth earlier this month, but Myers’ immediate focus is on giving himself a chance to extend his baseball career.
“Hopefully, I’ve been able to catch the attention of somebody with what I’ve done this year. I’d like to get a chance to play pro ball,’’ Myers said.
“Coming out of a D-III program, I know I’ll have to prove myself every day but baseball is a sport where you can earn a chance. I’m ready and willing to put the work in to make it happen.’’