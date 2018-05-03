IOWA CITY — It’s May and Iowa baseball is relevant again, just the way coach Rick Heller likes it.
The Hawkeyes have matured the way their fifth-year coach hoped, positioning themselves to entertain postseason possibilities with continued growth.
Last weekend, Iowa ended a 20-game win streak by Big Ten leader Michigan and went on to take two-of-three games from the seventh-ranked Wolverines.
Tuesday in a match-up between two teams with top-50 RPIs, the Hawkeyes hung with Missouri before dropping a 17-16 slugfest at Banks Field.
One college baseball bracketologist lists Iowa this week as "the first team out" of this year’s NCAA tourney field, illustrating that while Iowa has played its way into the conversation, there is still work to be done.
This weekend, 17th-rated Oklahoma State visits Iowa City for a three-game series that begins with a 6 p.m. game today. The series against the Cowboys, 15-3 in Big 12 play and leading the league by three games over Texas, concludes with a 2 p.m. game Saturday and a noon game on Sunday.
"We need to stay hot," junior outfielder Robert Neustrom said. "We’ve got good timing. We have 11, 12 games left in the regular season, and we’re playing the type of baseball we need to be playing to give ourselves a chance in the Big Ten tournament and beyond."
Iowa, currently 26-15 on the season and seventh in the Big Ten at 9-7, concludes conference play with three games against both Northwestern and Penn State, which have a combined Big Ten record of 5-31.
"I think we’re in the right place," junior catcher Tyler Cropley said. "We’re pitching it, fielding it and hitting it. It’s coming together at the right time where it needs to be."
Heller won’t look too far down the road but appreciates the growth he has seen from a team that has lost just one series against the six Big Ten opponents it has faced.
He points to a walk-off win Sunday against Michigan and the way Iowa battled Missouri two days later as examples of how this team is developing the characteristics which carried the Hawkeyes to the Big Ten tourney title last spring.
"There is no quit in this team. There is a toughness there that you need, and they have given great effort," Heller said. "This group hasn’t been afraid to work on what it needs to do to get better. That gives us a chance."
Iowa enters the series against Oklahoma State dealing with some pitching issues.
Heller is mulling possibilities for a third starter to join Nick Allgeyer and Brady Schanuel in Iowa’s weekend rotation after Cole McDonald suffered an injury during last weekend’s series against Michigan.
The choice could come from among a group of veteran relievers or Heller could opt for a freshman.
Davenport Assumption alum Trenton Wallace has been Iowa’s primary midweek starter this season, and Jack Dreyer, a one-game starter from Johnston, Iowa, was scheduled to start in a Wednesday game against Western Illinois that was cancelled because of weather.
Wallace made his eighth start of the season Tuesday against Missouri, working a season-high three-plus innings before leaving the game with what Heller described as forearm tightness.
"He’s been dealing with it off and on for the past month or so. It had started tightening up in the third innings," Heller said. "He said it was getting really tight, and he didn’t want to take any chances. We’re trying to be smart with him. We’re going to need him."