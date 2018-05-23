OMAHA, Neb. — Held to one hit and losing in extra innings in the opening round of the Big Ten Tournament has left the Iowa baseball team in "survival mode."
Michigan used a sacrifice fly by Jesse Franklin in the bottom of the 10th inning Wednesday to hand the sixth-seeded Hawkeyes a 2-1 loss at TD Ameritrade Park.
The loss moves Iowa into a 9 a.m. elimination round game today against seventh-seeded Ohio State, an 8-2 loser to Purdue.
"At this point, it's survival mode. It's win or go home," Iowa junior Chris Whelan said. "... There are no second chances in this situation, and we've dug ourselves a pretty big hole."
Iowa (33-19) did not have a baserunner after Robert Neustrom walked and was caught stealing the fourth inning.
The Hawkeyes' only hit off of a collection of four Wolverines pitchers came when Lorenzo Elion singled in the second inning.
His hit to right put runners on the corners and positioned Matt Hoeg to score when Franklin at first booted a ground ball off the bat Ben Norman.
Franklin made up for his error, leading off the Michigan fourth with a solo home run and then driving the game-winning sacrifice fly to right after back-to-back walks and an infield single loaded the bases.
Iowa limited Michigan to six hits, including four that Nick Allgeyer scattered over a seven-inning start while tying a career high with nine strikeouts.
"He went out on short rest and toughed it out," Iowa coach Rick Heller said. "I asked Nick in the sixth if he was feeling OK, and he said, 'I haven't felt good the whole game,' but he found a way to get it done."