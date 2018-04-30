Two of the top-10 rated baseball teams at the Division II level in the National Junior College Athletic Association will be competing for a regional title and a World Series berth beginning next week at Clinton’s Ashford University Field.
Southeastern Community College and Kirkwood Community College, rated eighth and 10th nationally in the most recent in NJCAA Division II poll, are among eight teams that will compete in the double-elimination Region XI tournament which runs from May 9-16 at the Midwest League facility.
“As a community-owned team, we’re excited to be hosting an event which will bring visiting teams and their fans to our community. It is an event that will be good for a lot of businesses in the area,’’ said Clinton LumberKings general manager Ted Tornow, whose team will host the NJCAA Region XI tournament in 2018 and 2019.
The tournament has been played at Riverfront Stadium in Waterloo the past seven years.
The LumberKings organization was approached more than a year ago about possibly hosting the tournament by Nate Forsyth, a Clinton native and the director of athletics and student life at Ellsworth Community College.
“We were able to make the timing work with our Midwest League schedule and with the help of Mary Seely at the Clinton Convention and Visitors Bureau, we were able to secure the rooms and facilities that the teams need,’’ Tornow said. “It’s a good event that we’re looking forward to hosting.’’
In addition to the two rated teams, participating teams include Des Moines Area, Ellsworth, Iowa Central, Iowa Lakes, North Iowa Area and Northeast (Neb.).
All compete in the Iowa Community College Athletic Conference and will be competing for an automatic berth in the 18-team NJCAA World Series in Enid, Oklahoma that begins May 26.
Tournament play in Clinton begins with a single play-in game on Wednesday, May 9 between the seventh and eighth seeds, pairings that will determined after regular-season play ends on May 8.
Three games will be played each day beginning on Thursday, May 10 and running through Sunday, May 13 with start times listed at noon, 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. daily. Additional games will be played as needed beginning on May 14 until a champion is determined.
Tickets will be sold at the Ashford University Field box office only on game days during the tournament and include admission for all games played on that date. They are priced at $10 for adults and $5 for students.