One thing hasn’t changed following a required makeover of the Black Hawk baseball team’s starting lineup this season.
The Braves keep on winning.
Coach Arnie Chavera’s team takes a 33-5 record into the start of NJCAA Region IV sectional play today at Carl Sandburg, facing an Arrowhead Conference rival in a best-of-three series that includes a doubleheader at noon today and, if necessary, a third-and-deciding game at 1 p.m. on Sunday.
Black Hawk is seeded fifth in its regional, one spot below Carl Sandburg in a match-up between teams that split four regular-season games.
"They are built a little differently than we are — they like the long ball, and we’re more of a team that works toward multiple hits in an inning — but we’re pretty evenly matched," Chavera said. "It should be a good series."
Black Hawk has helped itself with a .321 team batting average and a pitching staff that has limited opponents to a .269 average this season.
With eighth sophomores and one freshman — Cleveland Indians 17th-round pick Pedro Alfonseca — in the regular starting lineup a year ago, Chavera expected this to be a rebuilding year.
"We’ve played at a higher level than I anticipated going into the season, and that’s a credit to the work the guys have put into their game," Chavera said. "I’m happy with where we are at right now."
The Braves have dealt with a few late-season injuries, but both outfielder Chris Liggett and shortstop Sam Stonskas are expected to be back in the lineup today.
Liggett, a freshman from Blue Springs, Missouri, is the team’s top hitter at .468, while Stonskas, a freshman from North Scott, is batting .318.
Nick Acri, a freshman infielder from Pleasant Valley, is also swinging a hot bat, carrying a .403 average into the postseason.
"With Chris and Sam out, we’ve had to move a few guys around defensively the past week or so, so it will be good to get our strongest lineup back on the field together again," Chavera said.
Devin Wessels, a sophomore from United Township who has a 5-1 record and 1.89 ERA, and Nick Villasenor, a freshman from Addison Trail in suburban Chicago, are scheduled to start on the mound today for the Braves.
The winner of this weekend’s series advances to regional competition at McHenry beginning next Friday.
"I know our guys will be ready to compete for that chance," Chavera said. "Our pitching has been strong, our defense has done well and our hitting has made good progress that has put us in this position."