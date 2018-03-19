As a kid growing up in Davenport, Colin Wyers liked baseball.
He never played the game very much and he wasn’t one of those kids who pored over all the statistics associated with the game, but he went to plenty of games with his father, getting a chance to see some of the major league ballparks around the Midwest. He also spent a fair amount of time hanging out on the left-field berm of what was then known as John O’Donnell Stadium.
He never imagined he would someday work for a major league team. And never, ever, in any of his wildest dreams did he see himself earning a World Series ring.
But he’s going to get one next month in Houston.
Wyers, 36, is the Astros’ manager of research and development. He was just promoted to that position in November, shortly after the team’s victory in the World Series, but he has worked for the team in statistical analysis since 2013.
Every major league team now employs legions of people who collect, chronicle, scrutinize and analyze about every sort of statistic available in an attempt to get an edge on the competition.
With the Astros, all of that information is funneled into a web portal for the players and coaches.
Wyers said he has no actual contact with the players themselves. It’s not as though he is on the phone with Carlos Correa, telling him where to position himself in the field when Mike Trout is at bat.
“The players still have coaches and the coaches are the ones who talk to the players,’’ Wyers said. “It’s just our job to put together information and to do so in a way that makes sense to them. But they’re the ones that are out there doing it and the coaches are the ones that are coaching the players and helping them use and understand this information. It’s just our job to provide it and make sure it’s available to them.’’
It’s a job Wyers can do from pretty much anywhere so he actually still lives in northwest Davenport.
“The data goes wherever you can put a computer,’’ he said. “I’m still down in Houston a fair amount, though.’’
Wyers admits that although he liked watching baseball as a kid, he paid little attention to the statistical aspect.
That changed after he graduated from Davenport North and enlisted in the Marines.
He was stationed in Iraq in 2003 when the Chicago Cubs made a run that carried them all the way to the National League Championship Series. Wyers had to find different ways to keep up on how the Cubs were doing.
“They don’t have WGN in Iraq,’’ he said. “So the only way I could follow baseball at that time was box scores. So I spent a whole summer in Iraq following box scores of the Cubs. That’s sort of where the whole baseball stat thing started.’’
After the Marines, he had a few different jobs around the Quad-Cities and even did some freelance photography for the Quad-City Times before landing a job with Baseball Prospectus, an organization that publishes a website devoted to the statistics and metrics of baseball.
As the baseball statistical analysis movement heightened, several Baseball Prospectus employees were hired away by major league teams. It happened to Wyers in the fall of 2013 when the Astros made him an offer he couldn’t refuse.
He has been analyzing data for them ever since and admits it has completely changed the way he watches the games.
“Being a fan is not quite the same emotional investment as working for the team, especially in some of the stressful games,’’ he said.
Since the team he worked for won the world championship and Wyers was promoted to a position of greater authority not long after that, he obviously is very good at what he does.
That’s why he’s going to get a shiny new piece of jewelry in a few weeks. The Houston players are supposed to receive their rings at an April 3 home game against Baltimore, and Wyers thinks other employees will receive theirs a few days later.
He’s not sure how much he’ll ever wear the thing.
“I’m really afraid to,’’ he admitted. “If it’s not on my person, I’m not telling you where it is.’’
Wyers said he won’t be surprised if he gets a few more rings in the seasons to come.
“That’s the goal …’’ he said. “It’s a good young team and we still have a good farm system for a team that just won the World Series …
“It’s a great organization and I’m really thrilled to be a part of it.’’