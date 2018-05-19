After 45 years, I’ve finally come to grips with the designated hitter.
It’s OK. I don’t even care if they adopt it in the National League someday.
And this thing about issuing an intentional walk without throwing a pitch? That’s OK, too.
I don’t even care that they have started counting how many mound visits major league teams make in games.
But can we draw the line on any more weird changes to baseball’s rules?
The extra innings rule being used on an experimental basis in the minor leagues this season is dumb. Baseball purists despise it, and even many of the most progressive thinkers are hoping it never comes into use at the major league level.
Every team now begins every extra inning with a runner on second base. All it really has done is increase the number of pitch-less intentional walks. When the visiting team fails to score in the top of the 10th inning, teams always walk the first batter in the bottom of the inning to set up a double play situation.
Some of the other rule alterations I’ve heard kicked around are even worse.
Some have suggested that because there are so many strikeouts these days that the pitching rubber should be moved back from its traditional 60 feet, 6 inches.
Others have proposed that instead of having extra innings, games should be decided by a postgame home run derby similar to the shootouts we have in hockey and soccer.
It has been suggested that when a team is trailing when it comes to bat in the ninth inning that it be able to put up any three batters it wants with no regard for the actual batting order.
I even saw a proposal that if a team is able to steal home that the number of outs in that inning be reset to zero.
Enough already.
At some point, they’re going to tinker with the rules so much in an effort to attract new fans that they’re going to alienate the old ones.
It’s a great game. Stop screwing with it.
***
Someone on Facebook the other day asked if people could name the top five home run hitters in Chicago Cubs history. Respondents immediately came up with Sammy Sosa, Ernie Banks, Ron Santo and Ryne Sandberg.
They struggled to come up with the guy who is No. 3 on the list.
It just shows how underrated and underappreciated Billy Williams was during 16 seasons with the Cubs from 1959-74. Some of us who were Cubs fans 50 years ago would tell you that Williams, not Banks or Santo, was the best Cubs player of the 1960s.
He was remarkably consistent and efficient and was a much better clutch player than the other two. He just didn’t have as large a personality.
***
Anyone remember Anthony Holman, who served as the executive director of the Quad-City Sports Commission in the late 1990s?
He has spent much of the time since then climbing the administrative ladder at the NCAA.
The former Augustana College basketball player recently was named the NCAA's managing director for championships operations and playing rules. He will be the lead administrator for the College World Series along with overseeing championships in bowling, men's ice hockey, FCS football, women's volleyball, beach volleyball and rifle.
Holman, 45, has worked for the NCAA since 2009 after about a decade with the Illinois High School Association.
***
Northern Iowa football coach Mark Farley noted during a recent visit to the Quad-Cities that he thought half of Nebraska’s newly assembled coaching staff was on the UNI staff in 2008.
It isn’t quite half, but there is a definite UNI influence in Lincoln.
New Cornhuskers head coach Scott Frost, defensive coordinator Eric Chinander, quarterbacks coach Mario Verduzco and outside linebackers/special teams coach Jovan DeWitt all were assistants under Farley 10 years ago. And Nebraska senior offensive analyst Frank Verducci, who spent a decade on Hayden Fry’s staff at Iowa, was on the UNI staff for one year in 2014.
***
This one sort of quietly slipped under the radar: Former Davenport Central football star Austin Howard is employed again.
He signed a free agent contract last week with the Indianapolis Colts.
Howard has played in 92 games and made 88 starts with four different NFL teams — the Eagles, Jets, Raiders and Ravens — but despite a reputation for efficiency and durability, he has been turned loose a few times in salary cap purges.
The 31-year-old Northern Iowa alum probably is the favorite in a four-way battle for the starting right tackle job with the Colts.