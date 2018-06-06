The third day of baseball’s annual draft will reshape the Iowa pitching staff.
Juniors Nick Allgeyer, Zach Daniels and Brady Schanuel were all among players chosen during the final day of baseball’s 40-round draft, and all three are expected to forego their final season of eligibility to begin their professional careers.
"Any time you lose guys early in the draft, it’s a big loss because they’re typically a pretty good player, but you have to be happy for them," Iowa coach Rick Heller said.
"The chance to get drafted and play pro ball is what guys work hard for, and it’s a reflection on the ability of our program to develop players. As we recruit guys, that is something that we talk about. The development of players and getting them ready for the next level is something we take pride in."
With five players taken in this year’s draft, Iowa matches a school record for the most players taken in a draft. The Hawkeyes have had 20 players drafted in Heller’s five seasons.
The three Hawkeyes were joined by Wilton's Evan Reifert, Galesburg's Cody Hawthorne and three Illinois players in being selected on Wednesday.
Allgeyer, a first-team all-Big Ten pick, was chosen by the Blue Jays in the 12th round. The left-handed pitcher from St. Louis finished 5-4 with a 2.41 earned run average and ranked second in the Big Ten with 94 strikeouts in 97 innings.
A right-handed reliever from Robins, Iowa, Daniels was selected by the Braves in the 19th round after going 6-2 with a 2.56 ERA in 25 appearances this spring. He struck out 49 over 45.2 innings of work.
Taken by the Brewers in the 27th round, Schanuel was drafted for the third time after going 5-7 with 5.94 ERA in 14 appearances in his only season at Iowa. The right-hander from Swansea, Illinois, was chosen in the 36th round by Oakland in 2015 and in the 20th round by Philadelphia in 2017 following his sophomore season at Parkland College.
Hawthorne and Reifert were both taken by the Rangers after one season at the junior-college level.
Texas took Hawthorne, a 6-foot-3 southpaw who went 1-0 and pitched just nine innings this spring at Parkland, in the 21st round while Reifert was chosen in the 30th round after going 3-1 with an 8.15 ERA in nine outings for North Iowa Area Community College.
Illinois matched Iowa with five players taken overall in the draft, including three on Wednesday.
Outfielder Doran Turchin was selected by the Orioles in the 14th round, pitcher Luke Shilling was chosen by the White Sox in the 15th round and outfielder Zac Taylor was picked by the Twins in the 36th round of the 40-round draft.