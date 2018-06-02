Alec Crawford continues to prove his point, one pitch at a time.
It had been two years since the 26-year-old right-hander from Wilton pitched in a professional baseball game, figuring he had thrown his last fastball for a paycheck when he was released by the independent St. Paul Saints in 2016.
Crawford had moved on, teaming with some former teammates at the University of Minnesota in owning and operating the NorthStar Baseball Club, a training and development business for young players.
A 25th-round draft pick of the Rockies in 2014 following an all-Big Ten career with the Golden Gophers, Crawford works as the business’s pitching coordinator and oversees client management.
And in a roundabout way, that role led him back to pro ball and his current job as a reliever for the Milwaukee Brewers’ high-A affiliate in the Carolina League.
"A couple of the kids were razzing me, saying that I couldn’t throw hard anymore," Crawford said.
That led Crawford to the mound where he demonstrated he still had some pitches left in his right arm. A video of his work ended up on Instagram.
"Just for fun," Crawford said.
A friend who now works as a scout for the Brewers caught a glimpse of it and wanted to see more.
Milwaukee ended up signing Crawford to a minor-league contract on March 28, and a couple of days later, he packed his bags and traded 12 inches of snow in Minneapolis for some Arizona sunshine and an opportunity at the Brewers’ spring training camp.
After 17 days in extended spring training, he was assigned to the Carolina Mudcats roster on April 26, and Crawford has pitched in eight games since for Milwaukee’s high-A affiliate.
He currently has a 1-1 record with two saves in three opportunities to go with a 3.09 ERA. Crawford has struck out 13 batters and walked three in 11.2 innings of work.
"The first couple of weeks in Arizona were a little different, just trying to get back into it again, getting used to the routine and getting a feel for things again," Crawford said. "For the last month or so, it’s been awesome."
It’s also something he never envisioned himself doing as the seasons changed from winter to baseball.
"When I was released by the Saints two summers ago, I had no intention of playing again," Crawford said. "I was involved in the baseball club with my business partners, teaching the game and being part of a year-round organization."
He plans to return to the club full-time during the offseason and remains an active part of that operation.
"There’s a lot on the plate, but it’s a good kind of chaos right now," Crawford said.
The biggest challenge has been getting his body ready to go where he could pitch out of the Mudcats’ bullpen on a regular basis.
"After a year and a half off, that’s taken some time," Crawford said.
Crawford is committed to making the most of his current opportunity.
"I love the competitive aspect of the game. That has always been there, and that hadn’t changed," he said. "When the chance to do this came up, I had to take a hard look at myself and decide if it was what I wanted to do. The answer was ‘yes,’ that I wanted to give it a shot and see where it might lead."
Two months into his return to the game, he has no regrets.
"I’m thankful for the chance. I’m doing something I love to do and getting paid to do it," Crawford said. "The coaches and the instructors I’ve worked with in the Brewers organization, the trainers, everybody, they’ve been good about helping me get back into the routine."
He has spent recent weeks getting to know new teammates and the workings of a new organization.
Crawford has reacquainted himself with life on the road, something he became accustomed to while pitching for the Rockies’ short-season Grand Junction affiliate and full-season low-A Asheville farm team in 2014 and 2015.
Now pitching at the highest level in the game that he has worked at, Crawford faces better hitters more frequently than he faced when he pitched for Asheville in the South Atlantic League three years ago.
The challenge includes making the use of his secondary pitches complement how he utilized his fastball.
"Right now, I’m taking things day by day. That’s the only way to go about it in pro ball. I’ve taken a positive approach into this, and I’m seeing a lot of things now about how cool of an experience this is that I didn’t see the first time," Crawford said.
"My perspective is maybe a little different now. I appreciate the opportunity a little more. My arm feels good. My body feels good. I’m playing a game I love, and I feel like I’m throwing the ball hard. It’s all good, and I’ll see where it leads."