MIDLAND, Mich. — The Quad-Cities River Bandits only needed one inning to turn their Tuesday night game with the Great Lakes Loons into a rout.
Former Iowa star Jake Adams and Jonathan Arauz both clubbed grand slams in the first inning as the Bandits opened a quick 9-0 lead and cruised to a 15-2 victory at Dow Diamond.
The onslaught didn’t end with the grand slams. Cody Bohanek added a two-run double in the second inning and Corey Julks bashed a three-run homer in the fourth to make it 14-0.
Arauz accounted for four of the Bandits’ 14 hits.
Starting pitcher Cesar Rosado allowed only two hits over five innings, retiring nine straight hitters in one stretch. Patrick Sandoval worked the final four innings.
Bowling Green 2, Clinton 1: Devin Davis’ sacrifice fly scored Moises Gomez with the winning run in the top of the 10th inning to give Bowling Green a victory over the LumberKings.
Clinton got a runner to third base with no outs in the bottom of the inning, but could not get him home as the next three hitters struck out, popped up and grounded out.
Davis staked Bowling Green to a 1-0 lead with an RBI double in the second before Johnny Adams countered with a run-scoring double of his own in the fifth.