Hard-hitting Hawkeye Jake Adams will open his first full season in professional baseball with the Quad-Cities River Bandits.
The Iowa first baseman who belted an NCAA-best 29 home runs last season and hit 10 more in 48 games for short-season Tri-City after being selected by Houston in the sixth round of the 2017 draft is part of a preliminary Quad-Cities roster for next Thursday’s season opener.
Adams is among eight players chosen by the Astros in the first 11 rounds of baseball’s 2017 draft assigned to the River Bandits roster coming out of spring training, a group which includes first-round choice J.B. Bukauskas as well as 12 players who will return after spending part of the 2017 season helping Quad-Cities win a Midwest League championship.
That group includes pitchers Patrick Sandoval and Robert Corniel and outfielders J.J. Matijevic and Bryan De La Cruz, who all contributed to the River Bandits winning the organization’s third league title in seven years.
Sandoval earned wins on the mound in a Western Division semifinal series against Peoria and in the league championship series against Fort Wayne, Corniel earned two saves in four postseason relief appearances and Matijevic and De La Cruz combined to drive in 10 runs during the playoffs.
Infielders Marcos Almonte, Cody Bohanek and Jonathan Arauz, catcher Gabriel Bracamonte as well as pitchers Cristian Javier, Yohan Ramirez, Cesar Rosado and Carlos Sanabria return to the River Bandits for the start of a 140-game schedule which opens with a 6:30 p.m. opener Thursday against Cedar Rapids at Davenport’s Modern Woodmen Park.
Bukauskas, a right-handed pitcher from North Carolina, was the 15th overall selection in the 2017 draft and is among four top-30 prospects in the Astros farm system as selected by Baseball America to be assigned to Quad-Cities.
Matijevic was the 75th overall pick a year ago out of Arizona, while pitchers Tyler Ivey and Peter Solomon were selected by Houston in the third and fourth rounds respectively. Ivey was drafted out of Grayson Junior College while Solomon pitched at Notre Dame.
Other players picked in the top 10 rounds of the 2017 draft who will make full-season debuts on a Quad-Cities team managed by Mickey Storey include pitcher Parker Mushinski, a seventh-round choice from Texas Tech, outfielder Corey Julks, chosen in the eighth round from Houston and catcher Michael Papierski, a ninth-round selection from LSU.
The River Bandits’ preliminary roster also includes 2016 draft pick Colin McKee, a pitcher, as well as five other 2017 draft choices, pitchers Adam Bleday and Cole Watts, infielders Roman Garcia and Adrian Tovalin and outfielder Jake Meyers, the latter a 13th-round pick from Nebraska.
Bukauskas is ranked as the Astros’ fourth-best prospect according to Baseball America, while Arauz rated 23th, Javier was 25th and Matijevic ranked 26th on the publication’s preseason list.