Jake Adams didn’t file a flight plan, but the baseball he blasted out of Modern Woodmen Park at 106 miles per hour in the fourth inning Tuesday cleared the Quad-Cities offense for takeoff.
Adams homered twice, fueling an offensive power surge which led the River Bandits to an 8-0 win over Wisconsin in front of a crowd of 4,929.
“I had been pressing a bit and I came out today with a good plan,’’ Adams said. “I came out focusing on pitches to hit and not worrying about other stuff, just looking for some balls over the middle of the plate that I could put the wood to.’’
Mission accomplished.
The NCAA home run leader last season at Iowa, Adams' first home run since a May 2 game at Great Lakes traveled 427 feet to break a scoreless tie.
Three innings later, he extended the Quad-Cities lead to 7-0 with a two-run shot that blew past the 343-foot fence in left field by an additional 39 feet.
“It was good to see him have a day like that. It’s been awhile since he’s hit the ball like that, like we know he’s capable of doing,’’ River Bandits manager Mickey Storey said. “Once he got ahold of that first one, it seemed to get everybody going.’’
After giving starting pitcher Leovanny Rodriguez a 1-0 lead to work with, Quad-Cities didn’t stop there.
Ending a string of three straight one-run losses, the River Bandits pushed across two runs in the fifth, sixth and seventh innings before Corey Julks capped off a four-hit performance with a run-scoring single in the eighth.
“That was huge for us, coming back from a tough loss (Monday) night, getting up early and getting after it like we did,’’ Julks said. “We came out swinging early and often and it wasn’t just one guy, it was everybody. We were ready to go.’’
Quad-Cities collected extra bases on six of its 13 hits, providing the perfect complement to the six-hit pitching of Rodriguez, Parker Mushinski and Luis Garcia as they combined to hand the Timber Rattlers their first shutout loss in 45 games this season.
Rodriguez set the tone, striking out nine batters and scattering two hits over a five-inning start.
Mushinski followed by working himself into and out of trouble in both the sixth and seventh innings after the River Bandits had extended their lead, helped by a pair of double plays.
The first came on a grounder to third by Gilbert Lara with the bases loaded, where Colton Shaver’s throw home and catcher Michael Papierski’s relay throw to Roman Garcia at first ended the sixth.
An inning later, Mushinski fielded a Pat McInerney grounder and started the double play with a throw to Jonathan Arauz at second.
By then, Quad-Cities had opened a comfortable lead.
A run-scoring single by Julks and an RBI double by Miguelangel Sierra extended the margin to 3-0 in the fifth and Jake Meyers drove two runs in with a double in the sixth before Adams sent his sixth homer of the season over the wall in left.
“Everybody came out and did their jobs,’’ Adams said. “Everybody on our team can swing it and we showed that and the pitchers, they’ve been there all year for us. This is the way it is supposed to work.’’