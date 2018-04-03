Jake Adams plans to settle into the batter’s box this season with a quieter swing still capable of making of noise.
The NCAA leader in home runs last season for Iowa is expected to be in the lineup at first base Thursday for the Quad-Cities River Bandits, beginning his first full-season assignment in the Houston Astros organization in the Midwest League.
It’s where Adams expected to be when he arrived at spring training a month ago, looking to build on what he learned last season while playing for short-season Tri-City in the New York-Penn League.
A sixth-round selection in last June’s draft, Adams caught the attention of scouts as he hit .335 while swatting 29 home runs last season while helping the Hawkeyes to a Big Ten tourney championship and a berth in the NCAA tournament.
Adams quickly discovered his power translated to the pro game, hitting the first of his 10 home runs over 48 games with Tri-City in his first professional at-bat.
He went on to hit .170 for the season, leaving plenty of room for growth.
“It was an experience, a chance for me to see what pro ball was all about and like everybody here, there are things I need to work on,’’ Adams said.
He spent the offseason doing just that, first in his hometown of Brandon, South Dakota, then working with coaches at Iowa before the start of spring training last month in Florida.
“I was still able to hit for some power last year and that was a question heading into it, how would that carry over to a wood bat,’’ Adams said. “But, I had a pretty messy swing that was all over the place and that’s something I’ve been working on since last summer. I need to quiet my swing down, shorten it up.’’
That has been a focus for Adams throughout the offseason, tightening his swing while maintaining his power through the use of his hips.
The one thing Adams discovered last summer was that he isn’t in it alone.
“It’s something that every player goes through,’’ he said. “Every player on our team last year had something to work on and that’s still the case. My swing now is a lot different than it was last summer and certainly it’s a lot different than it was when I was at Iowa.’’
He’s anxious to show the progress that he has made when Quad-Cities opens its 140-game Midwest League schedule on Thursday, hosting Cedar Rapids in a 6:30 p.m. game at Modern Woodmen Park.
Adams likes what he saw developing in his game during spring training.
“I feel like I’m on the right path,’’ he said. “I’m ready for the season to start to see where I’m at. All spring, I’ve been able to make good contact. I’m seeing the ball a lot better and I’ve been able to maintain the type of swing that is going to help me.’’
He expects to continue to evolve as the upcoming season progresses.
Adams anticipated beginning this year with the River Bandits.
“After the Astros selected me and I found out that their low-A club was in Davenport, I knew I would have a chance to play close to Iowa City again and I’m excited about that,’’ Adams said.
“I’ve already heard from a lot of people who plan to come over and watch some games. The Hawkeye fans have been great, real supportive and I’m happy that a part of my pro career will be here close to them where they will have a chance to see me play.’’
Adams appreciates the opportunity he had last season in his only year at Iowa, joining the Hawkeyes after earning first-team all-American honors at Des Moines Area Community College as a sophomore.
“The coaches I’ve had along the way have done a lot to help me. I’ve tried to learn at every step and that is the same now,’’ Adams said. “I’m in a position where I have a chance to learn and develop and I try to make the most out of every single day.’’
It’s a process Adams has come to appreciate.
“People think of pro ball and they think of the big leagues and the big paychecks, but for us, it’s not that way. Pretty much everybody here is grinding it out every day, trying to get a little better and get ourselves to the next level,’’ Adams said.
“I had never been to New York in my life before I played last season at Tri-City and the bus rides, having a game every day, that was something that was all new to me. It’s been an adjustment and I’ve learned from it.’’
He expects that learning to continue.
“That’s all a part of the game,’’ Adams said. “We have a lot of good players on this team and how much we can learn and put what we learn to work for us will have a lot to do with what kind of season we have. I think we are all ready to get it started. I know I am.’’
Adams’ goals, shared by every other player on the River Bandits’ 25-man roster, are centered around continued growth which leads to the next level in the Houston organization.
For Adams, that starts as he settles into the batter’s box and works to make some noise with a quieter swing.
“As I start the season, this is a chance to show that things are headed in the right direction,’’ Adams said. “I feel good about it coming out of spring training and now this is a chance to carry that over to the season.’’