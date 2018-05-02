MIDLAND, Mich. — Jake Adams hit a two-run home run to give the Quad-Cities River Bandits a lead they never relinquished as the Bandits reached the .500 mark for the first time this season with a 4-3 win over the Great Lakes Loons.
The win evened Q-C's record at 12-12.
Adams' fourth-inning blast made the score 2-1, and Adrian Tovalin followed Adams with a double and scored on a Marcos Almonte single to expand Q-C's lead to 3-1.
The Bandits struck again after the Loons' narrowed the gap to 3-2. Jonathan Arauz and Gabriel Bracamonte started the sixth inning off with singles, and Arauz came around to score on a force out to provide an insurance run.
From there the Bandits pitching staff made the lead hold up, with Carlos Sanabria getting the Loons' Moises Perez to fly out to end the game with the tying run on second.
Tyler Ivey (1-2) threw five innings of two-run baseball, striking out seven. Enoli Paredes followed with seven strikeouts of his own over 2 2/3 scoreless innings.
The Bandits and the Loons finish off their series tonight, with Peter Solomon getting the start for Q-C.
Before opening its series against the Loons, pitcher Colin McKee became the first Quad-Cities player this season to be promoted to a higher level in the Astros farm system.
McKee, 3-1 with a 3.24 ERA in seven outings covering 8.1 innings, was promoted to high-A Buies Creek.
Taking his place on the River Bandits roster was Paredes, a Midwest League All-Star Game selection a year ago who went 1-3 with a 2.11 ERA in eight early-season appearances in 2017 for Quad-Cities.
Paredes suffered an injury in early June last season and remained on the disabled list for the remainder of the season.