Before the gates opened Sunday at Modern Woodmen Park, Colton Shaver found himself in an unusual position as Quad-Cities manager Mickey Storey peppered him with ground balls at second base.
Teammate Roman Garcia could relate. He was shagging balls being hit his way at third.
The two River Bandits would go on to play the positions for the first time in their professional careers later in the day as Quad-Cities won an 8-3 game against Peoria.
Storey said the move was out of necessity as he tried to give shortstop Jonathan Arauz just his third day off in the River Bandits’ first 50 games.
“As much as we’d like to see Arauz set a record for games played, giving him a bit of a break was probably the smart thing to do,’’ Storey said.
With five infielders on the roster, accomplishing that took creativity.
The easy part was sliding Miguelangel Sierra from second base to shortstop.
Things became a little more complicated after that.
Shaver has split time with Jake Adams at first and has played 14 games at third since joining Quad-Cities. Before Sunday, Garcia's only defensive assignments for the River Bandits included 10 games at first.
“It was one of those things. When we made the decision to see what Shaver could do at second, the next question becomes who goes to third. Garcia was the only option,’’ Storey said.
“You don’t necessarily want to play guys out of position, but you need to have some flexibility. You also want the players to have the confidence they need when they are out there.’’
The 6-foot-1, 271-pound Shaver had never played second base before Sunday’s game and combined with Adams, the River Bandits had 521 pounds of infielder patrolling the right side of the diamond against Peoria.
“That was a first,’’ Shaver said. “It was a little different. I took a few grounders there pregame and it worked out.’’
Shaver didn’t have any balls hit his way during the game, but was involved in recording an out on a fielder’s choice three times and came within a fraction of a second of helping turn a double play.
Garcia had a hand in four putouts at third, including rifling the ball home to prevent a run in the fifth inning. He also went deep in the hole behind the bag and threw across the diamond for an out.
“The guys handled it and we got the win, so that never hurts,’’ Storey said. “Both of those guys stepped up and helped the team and if they’re asked to do that again, they should be able to have a little confidence playing there.’’
Win column: Coal Valley’s Matt Brill picked up two wins over a three-day stretch last week for Kane County, earning victories out of the bullpen in a win over Cedar Rapids on Thursday and Wisconsin on Saturday.
The right hander who prepped at Moline has allowed one earned run in his last eight relief appearances for the Cougars and for the year, Brill is currently 4-0 with five saves in six opportunities to go with a 3.48 earned run average.
Dealing: Clinton pitcher Tommy Romero got a taste of the business of baseball when he was dealt by the Mariners to the Rays as part of a trade Friday which sent former Quad-Cities outfielder Denard Span from Tampa Bay to Seattle.
Romero had made nine starts for the LumberKings this season, going 3-3 with a team-low earned run average of 2.45 and the third-best strikeouts-per-nine-inning ratio in the Midwest League at 11.05.
Chosen by Seattle in the 15th round of last year’s draft, Romero remains the Midwest League. He was assigned by the Rays to their Bowling Green affiliate.
Strong start: The deal which sent Romero to the Rays opened a roster spot in Clinton for pitcher Orlando Razo, the Mariners’ 16th-round choice in 2017 from Cal-Davis.
He joined the LumberKings on Saturday in Cedar Rapids and allowed one run over 5.1 innings in a 4-1 win over the Kernels in the opening game of a doubleheader. Razo went 1-2 with an 8.56 ERA in 14 appearances last summer in the Arizona Rookie League.
Long ball: Cedar Rapids shortstop Royce Lewis had the first multi-homer game of his career Sunday in a game against Clinton.
The number one overall selection in the 2017 draft had homered just five times in 341 professional at-bats before leaving Veterans Memorial Stadium twice against the LumberKings with solo shots in the first and third innings of the opening game of a doubleheader.
The 18-year-old California native is currently batting .303 for the Kernels.
Moving on: Jo Adell, the Angels’ first-round pick in the 2017 draft, was promoted from Burlington to high-A Inland Empire, last week.
The top-rated prospect in the Angels’ organization was promoted after playing just 25 games in the Midwest League, missing two weeks because of a thumb injury. The 19-year old hit .367 for the Bees after coming off the disabled list on May 8.
Overall, he led Burlington with six home runs and a .326 batting average.
Alumni report: Joe Musgrove made the most of his return to the major leagues.
Seeing his first big-league action since July 15 and making his first major-league start since being traded to Pittsburgh in January, the former Quad-Cities pitcher who has been working his way back from a shoulder injury pitched seven shutout innings for the Pirates in an 8-1 win over St. Louis.
Musgrove struck out seven batters and scattered five hits in a walk-free start that saw him retire 20 of the 25 batters he faced on three or fewer pitches. He also recorded his first major-league hit in the game and scored a run.
The right-hander made his full-season debut with the River Bandits in 2015, going 4-1 with a 0.70 ERA in five outings before being promoted by Houston to high-A Lancaster.