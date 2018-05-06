LANSING, Mich. -- Patrick Sandoval and Enoli Paredes crafted a perfect ending to a perfect road trip Sunday for the Quad-Cities River Bandits.
Sandoval and Paredes combined on a 2-0, four-hit shutout of Lansing at Cooley Law School Stadium to complete an unbeaten six-game road trip for Quad-Cities.
The River Bandits scored the only runs they needed to win for the 13th time in their last 17 games in a fifth inning which opened with a double by Jake Meyers.
He scored on a single to shallow center by Corey Julks, who stole second and scored when J.J. Matijevic found the gap in right-center for his second double of the game.
Sandoval struck out seven and scattered three hits over six walk-free innings before Paredes followed by limiting the Lugnuts to one hit over the final three innings to complete Quad-Cities' second shutout in its last four games.
Matijevic and Meyers each collected two hits to lead the River Bandits while Bryan De La Cruz had a 15-game hit streak end with an 0-for-4 game at the plate.
Cesar Rosado is scheduled to pitch for Quad-Cities tonight when it opens a six-game homestand with a 6:30 p.m. game against Fort Wayne.