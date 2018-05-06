Subscribe for 17¢ / day
040218-RIVER-BANDITS-MEDIA-DAY-015
Buy Now

River Bandits pitcher Patrick Sandoval (26) talks to members of the media during media day at Modern Woodmen Park in Davenport on Monday, April 2, 2018.

 Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times

LANSING, Mich. -- Patrick Sandoval and Enoli Paredes crafted a perfect ending to a perfect road trip Sunday for the Quad-Cities River Bandits.

Sandoval and Paredes combined on a 2-0, four-hit shutout of Lansing at Cooley Law School Stadium to complete an unbeaten six-game road trip for Quad-Cities.

The River Bandits scored the only runs they needed to win for the 13th time in their last 17 games in a fifth inning which opened with a double by Jake Meyers.

He scored on a single to shallow center by Corey Julks, who stole second and scored when J.J. Matijevic found the gap in right-center for his second double of the game.

Sandoval struck out seven and scattered three hits over six walk-free innings before Paredes followed by limiting the Lugnuts to one hit over the final three innings to complete Quad-Cities' second shutout in its last four games.

Matijevic and Meyers each collected two hits to lead the River Bandits while Bryan De La Cruz had a 15-game hit streak end with an 0-for-4 game at the plate.

Cesar Rosado is scheduled to pitch for Quad-Cities tonight when it opens a six-game homestand with a 6:30 p.m. game against Fort Wayne.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags