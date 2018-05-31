Bandits' errors help Clinton regain division lead
CLINTON — The Clinton LumberKings scored three runs on a play involving two Quad-Cities errors, and that was all the runs they needed to claim a 5-2 victory and climb back into first place in the Midwest League’s Western Division.
The victory in the final game of a three-game series between the two clubs gave Clinton a half-game lead in the division race.
Quad-Cities opened a 1-0 lead in the top of the second inning on a run-scoring single by Colton Shaver, but the River Bandits’ defense let them down in the bottom of the inning.
Billy Cooke walked with the bases loaded to force in the tying run, then first baseman Jake Adams and pitcher Yohan Ramirez each committed throwing errors on a wild play that allowed the LumberKings to score three more runs. Adams’ flip to Ramirez covering first was too high, and Ramirez then threw the ball away trying to nab a runner at second base.
Ryan Costello added to the Clinton lead with a solo home run in the third off Bandits relief pitcher Christian Javier.
It was the only run allowed by Javier, who gave up just two hits while striking out nine in 4 1/3 innings.
Ryne Inman got the win for Clinton after allowing only one run and four hits while registering six strikeouts in five innings. It was his sixth straight start with five or more strikeouts.