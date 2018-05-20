BELOIT, Wis. -- Trace Loehr hit an RBI single in the seventh inning to break a tie and lift the Beloit Snappers to a 3-2 win over the Quad-Cities River Bandits Sunday at Pohlman Field.
Quad-Cities opened the scoring in the sixth inning, with Miguelangel Sierra and Colton Shaver each hitting RBI doubles to give the Bandits a 2-0 lead.
Beloit answered right back with three two-out hits, highlighted by a two-run single from Lazaro Armenteros to tie the game.
Until the sixth inning, Quad-Cities starter Tyler Ivey retired the first 17 batters he faced and allowed just three hits in six innings of work.
Enoli Paredes (0-1) took the loss while Jared Poche' (1-2) earned the win.