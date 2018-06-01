Tonight, the Quad-Cities River Bandits plan to give away bobble buses to the first 1,500 fans through the gates at Modern Woodmen Park.
Friday, the River Bandits gave away the game.
Wobbly defense led to a pair of unearned runs, which proved to be the difference in front of a crowd of 5,738 as Quad-Cities dropped a 4-2 Midwest League game to Beloit, the third straight setback for the River Bandits.
"We didn’t do much of anything. We didn’t pitch well, we certainly didn’t hit well, and we definitely didn’t’ defend well," Quad-Cities manager Mickey Storey said. "That’s a tough combination to overcome."
The Snappers used a pair of two-out walks to break a 2-2 in the eighth, moving ahead when Jordan Devencenzi scored the go-ahead run on a single by Trace Loehr.
Beloit added an insurance run in the ninth when Mickey McDonald reached on a fielding error by Colton Shaver at third, stole second and scored on a Lazaro Armenteros double to left.
Quad-Cities left the bases loaded in the ninth, the first time since the second inning the River Bandits managed to get more than one runner on base.
Singles by Ruben Castro and Jonathan Lacroix followed by a four-pitch walk to Jake Meyers filled the bags with one out, but the Snappers’ Jesus Zambrano struck out Jonathan Arauz and got Corey Julks to fly out to thwart the rally.
"You couldn’t pick a better part of the order to have at the plate in the ninth, and we did a good job getting the winning run on base, but we couldn’t finish it," Storey said. "Julks put a good swing on the ball but just couldn’t put it out of the reach of the left fielder."
Arauz had Quad-Cities’ first hit since he singled with two outs in the second inning when he singled to center with two outs in the seventh in a 2-2 game.
The Snappers’ Ivan Andueza, Ty Damron and Jesus Zambrano allowed only three base runners in between, spreading out two walks and a hit batter between three scoreless innings.
Beloit pushed single runs across in the fourth and fifth innings, erasing the 2-0 lead Quad-Cities had opened when it did the same in the game’s first two innings.
The Snappers managed just three hits through seven innings, but when Jesus Lopez doubled to right after Jordan Devencenzi singled in the top of the fifth, Beloit sliced the River Bandits’ lead in half.
Quad-Cities gave the Snappers their second run an inning later when Nick Allen scored the tying run on an errant throw by catcher Castro as Lazaro Armenteros stole second base.
"That’s four straight games with multiple errors, and we hadn’t been doing that," Storey said. "We’ve got to clean that up."
The first batter to face reliever Enoli Paredes, Allen was hit by a pitch to open the inning, stole second and advanced on a fielder’s choice before tying the game at 2-2.
The rally came after the River Bandits jumped on Andueza for five hits and two runs to grab a quick 2-0 lead.
Meyers opened the bottom half of the first inning with a triple to the gap in right-center, then scored when Julks drove a single into right.
Quad-Cities doubled its lead in the second on a two-out single by Arauz that brought Bryan De La Cruz home after he reached on a single and advanced on a groundout by Lacroix.