A strong start preceded a late-inning stench Tuesday for the Quad-Cities River Bandits.
Peoria scored six times in the eighth inning to rally for a 6-2 win in the opening game of a three-game Midwest League series at Modern Woodmen Park.
Limited to one hit through seven innings, the Chiefs made the most of four hits, a hit batter and three River Bandits errors in the deciding inning of their fourth consecutive victory following a 1-5 start to the season.
“When it got away from us, it got away about every way it could,’’ Quad-Cities manager Mickey Storey said. “It wasn’t just one thing. It was a little bit of everything that came back to get us.’’
Trouble started when reliever Yohan Ramirez hit Taylor Bryant with a pitch. He advanced to third on an error by left fielder J.J. Matijevic that followed a single by Yanel Gonzalez.
Midwest League player of the week Juan Yepez made Quad-Cities pay. Collecting his 16th hit in 33 at-bats, Yepez cut into the River Bandits’ 2-0 lead with a run-scoring single to right.
Dylan Carlson then pushed Peoria in front for good, slicing a two-run single through the right side of the infield.
Two more runs crossed on Corey Julks’ second error of the inning, a dropped fly ball off the bat of Edwin Figuera with two outs.
Irving Lopez followed with a slow-rolling infield single to shortstop that allowed Figuera to score the final run of the biggest inning of the year by a Quad-Cities opponent.
“Our outfield play really let us down,’’ Storey said. “The extra bobble that let the runners advance early in the inning hurt and then the drops that led to more runs scoring.’’
The Chiefs rally came after Cristian Javier held Peoria to one hit and struck out six in four innings of work, an effort followed by one hitless inning from Carlos Hiraldo in his Midwest League debut.
“Javier didn’t have his best stuff but he battled. It was a good start,’’ Storey said. “We put a couple of runs up early, too, but the offense disappeared.’’
The River Bandits collected their runs in unconventional fashion off of Peoria starter Winston Nicacio.
Quad-Cities opened a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning, successfully executing a double steal after Cody Bohanek and Jonathan Arauz opened with back-to-back singles to right.
Bohanek advanced to third when Arauz collected the last single Nicacio would allow until Matijevic singled with two outs in the fifth.
With Julks batting, Arauz broke for second and a throw there sent Bohanek sliding safely across the plate before Peoria had recorded its first out of the game.
The River Bandits scored their final run two innings later without the benefit of a hit.
Nacacio surrendered the only walks he issued during a six-inning, three-hit start to load the bases in the bottom of the third inning before hitting Adrian Tovalin with a pitch to push Quad-Cities’ second run across.