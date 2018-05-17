Mushinski, Julks power Bandits
Corey Julks hit a two-run home run in the seventh inning and a pair of Quad-Cities pitchers made those runs hold up as the first-place River Bandits beat Cedar Rapids 2-1.
Q-C starter Parker Mushinski threw allowed just one hit and struck out five in five shutout innings, and reliever Leovanny Rodriguez (1-0) held the Kernels to one run over four innings of work to get the win.
Jacob Meyers, who had a single and a double, was the lone Bandits with two hits in a game where both teams struggled to generate much offense.
Clinton powers past Peoria
Dimas Ojeda had four hits and Ariel Sandoval had three extra base hits and scored a pair of runs as the Clinton LumberKings topped the Peoria Chiefs 7-2 on Thursday.
Joseph Rosa led off the game for the LumberKings with a triple and scored on a groundout by Clinton's No. 2 hitter Eugene Heller to give Clinton a lead it never relinquished.
Clinton starter Nick Wells (3-2) allowed one run over six innings.