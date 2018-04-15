For the second straight day, wintry weather prompted the postponement of Midwest League baseball games involving the Quad-Cities River Bandits and Clinton LumberKings.
As was the case with games postponed on Saturday, the River Bandits' scheduled game at Burlington on Sunday and the LumberKings' game at Cedar Rapids will both be made up as part of doubleheaders later in the season.
Quad-Cities is scheduled to make up its games in Burlington next weekend, when doubleheaders are scheduled to begin at 3 p.m. on Saturday and 2 p.m. on Sunday at Community Field.
Clinton does not return to Cedar Rapids until next month and the LumberKings are now scheduled to play doubleheaders at Veterans Memorial Stadium at 5 p.m. on Saturday, May 26 and at 2 p.m. on Sunday, May 27.
Both Quad-Cities and Clinton have a scheduled day off today. The River Bandits resume action Tuesday, hosting Peoria at 6:30 p.m. at Modern Woodmen Park while the LumberKings host Burlington in a 6:30 p.m. game at Ashford University Field.
The River Bandits have made one roster move since last playing at home on Thursday.
Pitcher Carlos Hiraldo has joined Quad-Cities from extended spring training and pitcher Adam Bleday has been placed on the temporarily inactive list.