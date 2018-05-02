Quad-Cities catcher Brian Papierski spent the offseason hanging around with "a rock star."
He trained and shared a house in Houston with his former LSU teammate, college roommate and now World Series champion, Alex Bregman.
"It was crazy, just being around after the Series and seeing the reaction he got from people as we went around town," Papierski said. "It was like being around a rock star. I’m happy from him. He’s put in a lot of work to get to where he’s at."
Papierski, a ninth-round selection of the Astros in last year’s draft out of LSU, is working to follow the same game plan that has worked for Bregman, a first-round pick of Houston in 2015 who made his pro debut with Quad-Cities and was playing third base in the major leagues the following year.
"I know I won’t move up the ladder as quickly as he did — nobody does — but it is a good example of what can happen. We trained together in Houston during the offseason along with a couple of other guys to get ready for the season, and it has me ready to go."
The time Papierski spent working with Bregman at Houston-based Dynamic Sports Training was designed to prepare Papierski for his first full season in professional baseball, getting his body ready for the grind presented by a 140-game schedule.
It’s the next challenge and next step in a career that began last summer with short-season Tri-City in the New York-Penn League.
"Every day is a test, and I feel like I came into this season ready to go and ready to build off of what I learned last year," Papierski said.
"It’s all about the work you put into it every day. I’ve seen that from Alex since we were roommates my freshman year at LSU, and it’s the same for all of us. I knew I had to be ready to for the long haul this year, and I feel good about where things are at."
Papierski is currently working with a group of River Bandits pitchers who lead the Midwest League with 269 strikeouts, 40 more than any other staff in the league through the first month of the season.
"I worked with a lot of these guys last season at Tri-City, and they do a good job of throwing strikes and working the zone," Papierski said. "When they get a hitter down 0-2, 1-2 in the count, they put him away, and they do a good job of sticking to the plan and keeping the focus the hitter at the plate."
Quad-Cities manager Mickey Storey likes the competitiveness and attitude he sees in Papierski.
"He is a guy who expects to play in the big leagues someday," Storey said. "Those are his expectations, and he approaches what he does with that goal in mind. I’ve seen some guys in the minors who are just happy to be here. That’s not him. He expects more. He’s a serious competitor who has good leadership ability."
Papierski continues to work on developing his offensive game — a work in progress — but he is accomplishing things beyond his current .163 batting average.
He leads Quad-Cities hitters with 18 walks through 15 games and shares the team lead with an on-base percentage of .419, drawing at least one walk in 11 of the 15 games he has played.
Defensively, the starting catcher for LSU’s 2017 College World Series runner-up team has allowed just three passed balls in more than 300 innings behind the plate at the professional level.
Storey believes Papierski’s college experience benefits him.
"Guys who come out of the LSU program are used to the expectations of performing at a high level on a regular basis," Storey said. "It creates a mindset that is beneficial once those players get into pro ball."
That was among the attractions of being part of the Tigers program for Papierski, an all-state catcher who hit .410 for a Lemont High School team that won the Illinois Class 3A state championship in 2014.
"To have a chance to learn in that environment and push myself to grow and develop as a player there was a big part of it," Papierski said. "LSU has had such great success, and I felt like learning from the coaches there would give me a chance to take my game to the next level and do what I’m doing now."
It also gave Papierski a chance to learn from a "rock star."
"The older players at LSU, they take the younger guys under their wings, and having Alex as my roommate my freshman year, it taught me a lot about what it took to be successful at that level," Papierski said. "It was not just about games, but how you train and work and prepare. Those are things that help me now and will into the future."