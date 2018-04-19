The Quad-Cities River Bandits’ offense would appear to be a work in progress at the moment.
But when you get the sort of pitching they got Thursday night, you don’t need much offense.
Bandits pitchers held Peoria to just a bunt single while recording 18 strikeouts in 10 innings Thursday night to eventually pull out a 2-1 victory over the Chiefs at Modern Woodmen Park.
Michael Papierski scored the winning run on a wild pitch by Thomas St. Clair in the bottom of the 10th to cap an inning that fittingly did not include a single hit or even an official at-bat.
Papierski was placed on second base to open the inning under minor league baseball’s new extra inning rules. Marcos Almonte walked and Roman Garcia was hit in the head by a pitch as he squared around to bunt.
That loaded the bases, and when a St. Clair pitch in the dirt squirted away from catcher Daniel Ortega, Papierski raced in to score.
The Bandits, playing for the first time in six days because of a glut of weather postponements, got superb work from four pitchers.
It was initially ruled a one-hitter during the game, but Bandits manager Mickey Storey felt it should have been a no-hitter and indicated he likely would lodge a protest to get it changed.
Starter Parker Mushinki struck out eight in four innings of work and allowed the one hit. Robert Corniel, Luis Garcia and winning pitcher Colin McKee continued to mow down Peoria hitters.
"They were just lights out," Storey said. "It’s tough to say who threw the best. Garcia probably was the sharpest, but it was nice to see Corniel throw the ball like that. All of them were really, really good."
The River Bandits appeared to have gotten much more than just one run in the second inning. With one out and two runners on base, Almonte blasted a shot to deep left center field, and the ball disappeared for what initially appeared to be a three-run homer.
However, the ball became lodged in a gap between two fence signs just below the yellow line and was ruled a ground-rule double, plating just one run. When Garcia and Cody Bohanek then struck out, the rally ended.
"We’ve scored exactly one run in the second inning of every home game," Storey said. "We can’t get a break. Here it looks like we’re going to have a big inning, and we get just one run out of it."
Peoria got the run right back in the third without hitting the ball nearly as far.
Edwin Figuera dropped a bunt in front of the plate that was fielded by Mushinski, who sailed a throw over the first baseman’s head. When Bryan De La Cruz fell down trying to pick up the ball in the right-field bullpen, Figuera scooted all the way to third base.
The next pitch got away from Papierski for a passed ball, and Figuera scored to tie the game at 1-1.
Bandits pitchers retired 15 in a row after that before Garcia issued a two-out walk to Yariel Gonzalez in the eighth.
Peoria managed to get runners to first and third in the 10th with the help of the new extra-innings rule, but McKee got Figuera to bounce into an inning-ending double play.