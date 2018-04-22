BURLINGTON, Iowa — For the second straight day, the Quad-Cities River Bandits and Burlington Bees put in double duty and for the second straight day, the two teams split their games.
The Bandits rallied back in the nightcap to win 3-2 after falling 3-2 in the opener Sunday at Community Field.
The Bandits fell behind early in both games but battled back in Game 2 to salvage the split.
The teams split a pair of games Saturday as well.
Burlington took a 2-0 lead in the third inning on a pair of sacrifice flies. Franklin Torres flied out to right, allowing Spencer Griffin to score and Torii Hunter, Jr. to advance to third base. Hunter scored on a sacrifice fly by Julio Garcia to pad the Bees lead.
The Bandits quickly countered. Jake Adams drew a lead-off walk in the fourth inning and advanced to third on a single from Jonathan Arauz. Marcos Almonte hit a sacrifice fly to bring Adams home and put Quad-Cities on the board.
The Bandits took the lead in the fifth inning. After a sacrifice fly from Cody Bohanek scored Bryan De La Cruz, Corey Julks doubled to left field, scoring Jacob Meyers and putting the Bandits ahead 3-2.
From there the Quad-Cities pitching kept Burlington off the board as Colin McKee (2-0) earned the win and Tanner Duncan pitched 1.2 innings of no-hit baseball with five strikeouts to earn the save.
Sean Isaac (0-1) was hit with the loss for Burlington.
In the opener, the early Burlington lead was too much for the Bandits. Burlington took a 3-0 lead in the first inning, leading off the inning with a pair of doubles then scoring the first two runs on a two-run single from Spencer Griffin.
The Bees loaded the bases with two outs in the inning then Yohan Ramirez walked David MacKinnon to score Griffin and give the Bees the 3-0 lead. The Bandits replaced Ramirez (1-2) after the walk but the damage had been done.
The Bandits attempted a comeback, scoring a run in both the second and third innings. Bryan De La Cruz drove in a run in the second inning and Jake Adams hit an RBI double in the third inning but that was it against Mitchell Traver (2-1), who pitched five innings before setting up the save for Brett Hanewich.
Clinton cruises to another win: Thanks to a home run from Dimas Ojeda and two RBIs from Greifer Andrade and Ryan Scott, the Clinton LumberKings beat the Beloit Snappers 5-1 Sunday at Ashford University Field for their sixth straight win.
The LumberKings led 1-0 in the first inning on Ojeda's second home run of the season, then added a pair of runs in the fourth and sixth inning to grab some insurance.
David Gerber (2-1) earned the win for Clinton, taking over for Raymond Kerr in the fifth inning after Kerr worked four perfect innings, striking out four.
Beloit scored its lone run in the ninth inning on a Chris Castellanos balk that scored Nick Allen.
Clinton is now 1.5 games ahead of the Cedar Rapids Kernels for first place in the Western Division.