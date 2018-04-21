The Quad-City River Bandits used a three-run rally capped by Jonathan Arauz doubling home Jake Adams to win the second game of Saturday's doubleheader and salvage a split with the Burlington Bees.
Dariel Aquino shut the Bees down in the home half of the seventh to pick up the save and give the Bandits a 5-4 win after they dropped the opener 5-3.
It appeared as if the Bandits were going to get swept as Burlington had them down to their last out down 4-2 with a runner on first. Then the Bandits bats got hot. Corey Julks tripled in Jacob Meyers to shrink the deficit to one. Adams then singled in Julks to tie the score and set up Arauz's heroics.
Adam Bleday (1-1) got the win, throwing 3 2/3 innings of scoreless baseball after relieving Q-C starter Peter Solomon.
Meyers was the offensive star, going 3-3 with his two-run homer plating the Bandits' first two runs of the nightcap.
In the opener, the Bandits took a 3-0 lead with single runs in each of the first three frames, two scored by J.J. Matijevic, who went 2-2 with two doubles and a walk.
Bandits starter Tyler Ivey (0-2) cruised through four scoreless innings before running into trouble in the fifth, allowing all five hitters he faced in the inning to reach base. All five ended up scoring, and two Bees relievers shut the Bandits down the rest of the way.
After using six pitchers in Friday's 28-7 loss to the Bees and with a 2 p.m. doubleheader at Burlington today, the River Bandits made multiple roster moves prior to Saturday's twin bill.
Carlos Sanabria, Robert Corniel, Patrick Sandoval and Cole Watts, who all saw work out of the bullpen on Friday, were reassigned by Houston to its Tri-City roster.
Joining Quad-Cities from extended spring training are three right-handed pitchers: Aquino, Humberto Castellanos and Tanner Duncan.
Bleday was also reinstated from the temporarily inactive list.
RHP Yohan Ramirez (1-1, 3.86) will take the ball in game one and RHP Cristian Javier (0-0, 0.00) will follow in the second contest of today's doubleheader.