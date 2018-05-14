One of the toughest calls a minor-league baseball manager has to make doesn’t involve figuring out when to make a pitching change or if the time is right for a pinch hitter.
It’s a call Quad-Cities manager Mickey Storey dealt with three times last week when the River Bandits’ first-year manager had to tell three of his players that they were being released by the Astros organization.
“I’ve been in the room before as an assistant, but to have to sit there and tell a player that it’s over, that’s a tough message to deliver,’’ Storey said.
“In reality, you’re the middle man. The decision is being made in Houston. To the player hearing it, it’s a life-altering conversation. It is a part of the game, not an easy one by any stretch, but a reminder that none of us gets to play forever.’’
Infielder Marcos Almonte, catcher Gabriel Bracamonte and pitcher Cole Watts were told following a Wednesday afternoon game at Modern Woodmen Park that they were being released.
A native of Santiago, Dominican Republic, Almonte had signed with the Astros in 2014 as a 17-year old.
Bracamonte, a native of Santa Teresa del Tuy, Venezuela, was also 17 when he joined the Houston the same season.
Watts had been with the Astros for less than one year, drafted in the 31st round last June as a 21-year old out of Skyline Community College in California.
All had labored to a degree during the opening weeks of the Midwest League season, but until last Wednesday afternoon all continued to chase their dream.
“A couple hours before you bring them in and tell them, you’re doing everything you can to help them become better players,’’ Storey said.
Then, behind closed doors in a clubhouse that grew eerily quiet despite a win on the field, the news is delivered.
“The conversations, there isn’t a lot to say, and typically, the player doesn’t have much to say,’’ Storey said. “The decision isn’t mine and it’s not my role to second guess what the decision makers are doing.’’
That doesn’t make it any easier.
Storey’s words echo comments and thoughts made by a generation of Quad-Cities managers before him.
“It’s definitely the toughest part of the job because these players have invested a lot to get to this point and for most, that meeting is where it ends,’’ Storey said. “It was a tough day, even after a nice win.’’
One long day: The River Bandits’ Storey is not a fan of the day-night doubleheader the River Bandits will play in Cedar Rapids on Wednesday.
“Especially with it being a commuter trip, it creates a very long day for the players and the staff,’’ Storey said. “We’ll be in Cedar Rapids, with really nothing to do or nowhere to go between games.’’
An earlier postponement created the situation and with a day game already scheduled for Wednesday, the Kernels opted to start one seven-inning game at noon, clear the stadium and charge separate admission for the second seven-inning game that will start at 6:30 p.m.
Games that are part of Midwest League doubleheaders are typically seven innings in length, but the second game traditionally begins 30 minutes after the first one is completed.
“In the minors, I just feel like that makes the most sense,’’ Storey said. “I don’t see a reason for a day-night situation. If we win both games, I might feel differently, but on the surface, I don’t like the idea.’’
Moving on up: One of the Midwest League’s top prospects is on the move.
Brandon McKay, who both pitched and played first base for Bowling Green, was promoted by the Rays on Monday to high-A Charlotte.
The fourth overall selection in the 2017 draft dominated Midwest League batters on the mound, striking out 40 batters and walking two while going 2-0 with a 1.09 ERA in 24.2 innings of work for the Hot Rods.
He also hit .254 and had a .480 on-base percentage in 91 plate appearances in 23 games, but went 0-for-8 at the plate in two games against Clinton.
QC camps planned: Registration is now being taken for the 2018 River Bandits baseball camps.
Two sessions, one on June 13-14 and the second on July 18-19, are being offered for the camps which are open to boys and girls ages 7-14 and run from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. daily.
Each camp is limited to 100 participants, who will receive instruction from Quad-Cities players and coaches in hitting, throwing, fielding and pitching.
The cost is $80 for one camp or $140 if a camper wishes to attend both sessions.
Information can be obtained through a link on the community tab at riverbandits.com.
Weekly winners: Lansing’s Kevin Smith and West Michigan’s Eudis Idrogo were named Monday as the Midwest League players of the week.
Smith followed an 0-for-3 game on May 6 against Quad-Cities by going a combined 12-of-24 in the five games he played last week against Wisconsin and Beloit.
Idrogo struck out 11 Burlington batters while scattering three hits over seven shutout innings on Saturday in his only start of the week for the Whitecaps.
Alumni report: Vince Velasquez turned a tough start into a strong performance Thursday for Philadelphia.
The 2013 River Bandits pitcher served up two home run balls and three runs through two innings against San Francisco, but recovered to strike out 12 Giants over his final six innings of work to help the Phillies earn a 6-3 win and move into a share of first place in the National League East.
A second-round pick of Houston in 2010, Velasquez went 9-4 with a 3.19 ERA for Quad-Cities during the 2013 season, striking out 123 batters and walking 33 in 110 innings of work that included 16 starts among 25 appearances.
He currently is 3-4 after eight starts this season for Philadelphia.