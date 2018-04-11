Quad-Cities couldn’t finish what it started Wednesday.
Kane County took advantage of eight walks over the final three innings to rally for a 5-2 Midwest League victory over the River Bandits at Modern Woodmen Park.
The setback marked the first time this season Quad-Cities has lost a game in which it led, and it wasted the five innings of one-hit baseball thrown by River Bandits starter Cesar Rosado.
"All of a sudden, we just couldn’t find the zone," Quad-Cities manager Mickey Storey said. "Things are rolling along, (Adam) Bleday gets through a good inning (of relief), and then things turn and we never really got it turned back."
Kane County erased the remnants of an early River Bandits lead when it batted around during a struggle-filled seventh inning.
The Cougars mustered just two hits in the inning, but singles by Yoel Yanqui and Ernie De La Trinidad put runners on the corners and left the River Bandits in a predicament.
Quad-Cities trailed 2-1 at the time, but Bleday served up a wild pitch that allowed Yanqui to tie the game.
Three straight walks allowed Kane County to take a 3-2 lead when Luis Basabe made his way to first base, a margin that grew to 4-2 on a sacrifice fly by Stephen Smith.
The Cougars added an insurance run in an eighth inning on a single by Tim Susnara that scored Yanqui, who reached on the first of three walks in the inning.
The late rally came after Rosado dominated early, allowing just one base runner through four innings.
"He was in control, looking good. His stuff was sharp," Storey said.
The right-hander allowed just one hit, and it came with two outs in the top of the fifth.
But the sharply-hit single by Basabe to the first-base side of the second-base bag followed a pair of walks and allowed the Cougars’ De La Trinidad to cut into the 2-0 lead Quad-Cities opened in the first inning.
The first four River Bandits to bat in the game reached base, helping Quad-Cities tag Kane County starter Jayson McKinley for a pair of quick runs.
The inning began with a walk to Jake Meyers, who quickly stole second before taking third on a J.J. Matijevic single up the middle.
Jonathan Arauz followed with a run-scoring single to right, and Adrian Tovalin brought Matijevic home by dropping a single into left field.
The River Bandits didn’t threaten again until the fifth, when an intentional walk to Matijevic loaded the bases with two outs and ended McKinley’s start.
Reliever Matt Peacock coaxed a groundout out of Arauz to end the threat, which began with a leadoff single by Bryan De La Cruz and was followed when Cody Bohanek reached on an error.
"We’re getting guys on with the best of them, but the timely hitting, it still isn’t there," Storey said. "That’s been the story of our (1-4) start."