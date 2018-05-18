BELOIT, Wis. -- Corey Julks went 2 for 4 with a double and two RBIs to help spur the Quad-Cities River Bandits to a 3-2 win over the Beloit Snappers for their fourth straight victory.
The victory at Pohlman Field keeps the Bandits a half-game ahead of the Clinton LumberKings for first place in the Western Division.
The Bandits scored all of their runs in the top of the fourth inning. After Julks drove in two runs with a double, he came around to score on a single by Cody Bohanek.
Beloit got a run back in the bottom of the inning as a sacrifice fly by Logan Farrar scored Austin Beck to cut into the lead.
The Snappers inched closer with an unearned run in the bottom of the ninth and had a runner on second base with two outs but Carlos Sanabria got Hunter Hargrove to fly out to center field for his fourth save of the season.
Patrick Sandoval (3-1) pitched 4.1 innings of relief, striking out four to earn the win while Wyatt Marks (3-3) took the loss for the Snappers.