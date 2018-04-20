BURLINGTON, Iowa – On Education Day at Burlington’s Community Field, the Quad-Cities River Bandits didn’t make the grade.
Burlington scored eight runs in the first inning and added five more in the fifth, sixth and eighth to club Quad-Cities 28-7 in a Midwest League rout Friday watched by a crowd of 2,246.
The Bees pounded River Bandits pitching for 24 hits.
Burlington sent 12 batters to the plate in the first inning and extended its lead later in the game with a pair of grand slams, one by Jo Adell in the sixth inning and another two innings later by Brandon Marsh.
The 28 runs marked the first time Quad-Cities had surrendered more than 20 runs in a game since Peoria beat the River Bandits 21-3 in Davenport on July 4, 1994.
It was also the first time since Burlington won a 16-15 game over Quad-Cities on June 10, 2012 that the River Bandits had been involved in a game which saw two teams combine for more than 30 runs.
On Friday, Quad-Cities actually led 1-0 when Corey Julks opened the game with a single and took third on a throwing error as he stole second base. Julks then scored on a wild pitch before things got really wild for the Bees.
Burlington mustered just three singles during its eight-run first inning, but the start for River Bandits starter Cesar Rosado ended after he hit a batter and walked three more Bees.
The third, to Harrison Wenson, tied the game at 1-1 before Spencer Griffin moved Burlington ahead to stay with an RBI single off of reliever Cole Watts.
Runs scored on an error, a wild pitch and run-scoring singles by Gleyvin Pineda and Adell added to a Bees lead which grew to 10-1 during a second inning which included a homer by Wenson.
Five of the six pitchers Quad-Cities used in the game allowed at least three runs.
The River Bandits scored four of their runs in the top of the ninth inning, including Jake Adams’ first home run of the season. The all-American from Iowa belted a three-run shot to left, his first home at the full-season level as a professional.
Quad-Cities collected 10 hits from eight players, including two apiece from Julks and J.J. Matijevic.
The River Bandits and Bees play doubleheaders the next two days at Community Field, beginning with a 3 p.m. twin bill today.