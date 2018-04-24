GENEVA, Ill. — Big innings continue to create big problems for the Quad-Cities River Bandits.
Kane County scored five runs in two separate innings and clubbed 16 hits Tuesday to rout Quad-Cities 11-3 in Midwest League play at Northwestern Medicine Field.
The Cougars broke open a 1-0 game with five runs on six hits during a third inning which ended the first start since April 10 for J.B. Bukauskas, Houston’s first-round selection in the 2017 draft.
A leadoff double by Ernie De La Trinidad followed by a Yoel Yanqui single chased Bukauskas from the mound. The right-hander surrendered three runs on seven hits while striking out one batter over two-plus innings.
Luis Silvero greeted reliever Parker Mushinski with a run-scoring single before Joey Rose drove home a pair of runs with a base hit which sent Kane County on its way to a 6-0 lead.
The River Bandits cut the deficit in half with three runs in the eighth inning, two on a single by Bryan De La Cruz and the third on an infield single by Adrian Tovalin.
The Cougars answered with five more runs during the bottom half of the inning that included Silvero finishing off a five-RBI effort by clearing loaded bases with a triple into the corner in left.
The River Bandits (6-10) finished with seven hits, including two each from De La Cruz and Jake Meyers.