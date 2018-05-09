COMSTOCK PARK, Mich. — A pair of four-run innings by West Michigan proved to be too much for Clinton to overcome Wednesday in an 8-5 Midwest League loss, ending a three-game win streak by the LumberKings.
Back-to-back doubles by the Whitecaps' Ignacio Valdez and Alexis Garcia followed by a Cole Peterson triple combined to leave the LumberKings in a 4-0 hole after two innings, a margin that doubled in the sixth on a two-run double by Valdez and a two-run single by Garcia.
Clinton rallied late, scoring four runs in the eighth, including a pair on a double by Dimas Ojeda.