The wait wasn’t worth it Saturday for the Quad-Cities River Bandits.
Following a 49-minute rain delay, Lake County rallied for a 5-3 Midwest League victory at Modern Woodmen Park.
The loss was just the third in 12 games for the River Bandits, who watched a 3-2 lead quickly evaporate once play resumed following the delay during a brief shower that followed the seventh inning.
Four of the seven batters reliever Robert Corniel faced once play resumed collected hits during a three-run inning, including a two-run single by Jonathan Laureano which pushed the Captains in front to stay at 4-3.
Todd Isaacs followed with a run-scoring single which positioned Lake County to hand the River Bandits their first series loss since dropping three-of-five games during a series at Burlington three weeks ago.
The rally came after back-to-back triples by Bryan De La Cruz and Jake Adams to open the bottom of the second inning sent Quad-Cities on its way to a 3-0 lead which wouldn’t last.
Maintaining an aggressive approach which has fueled the team’s recent surge, the consecutive three-base hits to right-center and center were followed by a run-scoring Colton Shaver single.
Shaver extended the lead with his second home run of the season, a leadoff effort in the fifth, before the Captains’ comeback started.
After managing one hit over five innings off of River Bandits starter Patrick Sandoval, Lake County greeted reliever Cesar Rosado with three straight hits including a two-run single to center by Nolan Jones.
With the loss, Quad-Cities reaches the midpoint of the first half of the Midwest League season on a Monday, overcoming a 3-8 start to build a 19-15 record.
Aside from Saturday’s late loss, manager Mickey Storey likes the consistency he has seen develop in all phases of the game over the past few weeks.
“We’ve been a tale of two teams, battle tested since the start of the season, close games, multiple extra-inning games early on, but we’ve learned from them,’’ Storey said. “We have a lot of work to do, but I like where we are at right now.’’
The River Bandits demonstrated a little of both Saturday in closing out a 9-3 record over the past two weeks with games against Eastern Division opponents.
With 12 strikeouts, the four pitchers who worked Saturday added to the Quad-Cities’ league-leading strikeout total of 399, 66 more than any other pitching staff in the league.
The River Bandits walked three Captains batters, giving them a season total of 152, the second most among Midwest League staffs.
“As consistent and good as our pitchers have been, cutting down walks is something we we’re working on, an area where we can grow,’’ Storey said.
That is an example of what Quad-Cities will be working on as the first half progresses, objectives that extend to improved offensive production and a reduction in preventable errors.
“We’ve picked up the pace with the bats and while our defense has been good with multiple no-error games, there are always ways to improve,’’ Storey said. “I feel like we’re a good club right now with a chance to become even better.’’