CLINTON -- Jack Larsen hit a walk-off home run to help the Clinton LumberKings avoid the series sweep with a 9-8 win over Dayton Sunday at Ashford University Field.
Larsen went 2-for-5 with a double in addition to his home run, which came off Sarkis Ohanian (1-1) with no outs in the inning.
Clinton rallied from a pair of big deficits in the game. The LumberKings trailed 4-1 in the fourth inning before scoring three runs in the bottom of the frame.
Dayton took an 8-4 lead in the sixth inning before Clinton again rallied with a run in the bottom of the frame and three runs in the seventh inning.
Ryan Costello paced the offense, going 3-for-4 with a home run and four RBIs while Sam Delaplane (2-0) earned the win, striking out the side in a scoreless ninth inning.