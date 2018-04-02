CLINTON — Dimas Ojeda has always respected the challenges faced by baseball players who leave their native country to compete for an opportunity in the United States.
Ojeda appreciates that journey even more as he returns to the Clinton LumberKings this season.
The Fort Worth, Texas, native was among 10 minor-league players in the Seattle farm system who spent six weeks at an instructional league camp the Mariners held in the Dominican Republic during the offseason.
He calls the experience “an eye opener, something I’ll never forget. We have it pretty good here.’’
A 17th-round draft pick of Seattle in the 2016 draft from McLennan Community College in his home state, Ojeda had a chance to work on his game during the camp but also developed an appreciation for significance of the sport in the talent-rich country.
“It gave all 10 of us a chance to experience baseball in a different way. Baseball is life in the Dominican Republic and we had a chance to see that firsthand,’’ Ojeda said.
“To be able to see how people live there and to see how the game impacts their daily lives, it was a great experience and a good reminder of how much we have to be thankful for in the United States.’’
While the baseball complex he competed in had solid facilities, surrounding neighborhoods provided a reminder of the differences between the island nation and the way he grew up in Texas.
“It was a life-changing experience for me,’’ Ojeda said. “I came home with an appreciation for things and not wanting to take anything for granted.’’
Ojeda batted .248 in 106 games for the LumberKings last season and is among nine players returning to the LumberKings from last year’s team as it works toward Thursday’s 6:30 p.m. Midwest League opener at Kane County.
Manager Denny Hocking’s team is older and more experienced than the one Seattle assigned to Clinton a year ago.
Ojeda sees a difference as the team shifted its workouts from its Arizona spring training headquarters to Ashford University Field this week.
“I was able to play a lot of games here last season and get some good full-season experience under my belt,’’ Ojeda said.
“I’m like a lot of guys here. I’ve learned from the experiences I’ve had and now I’m working to build off of that. This is a good group of guys. We have fun with the game, but we come out ready to work every day. We are ready to get the season started.’’
And in the back of his mind, Ojeda won’t take a thing for granted.
“I appreciate the chance I have and every day, my job is to make the most of the opportunity in games and as I prepare,’’ he said. "After seeing what I saw in the Dominican Republic, I went to spring training and now into the season looking forward to this more than ever.''