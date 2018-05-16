A five-run second inning capped by a Jacob Meyers home run propelled the Quad-Cities River Bandits to an 8-4 win over the Cedar Rapids Kernels and a doubleheader sweep Wednesday.
The Bandits earlier topped the Kernels 6-2 in the opener of the day-night doubleheader. The wins move the Bandits into a tie for first place in the Midwest League Western Division standings.
Quad-Cities cranked out 13 hits in the nightcap, with Meyers' three-run blast being the biggest. It increased the Bandits lead to 5-2, and Q-C held on from there. Colton Shaver had three hits for the Bandits in Game 2.
The Bandits also tallied five runs in the opener with Cody Bohanek's second home run of the season plating the last two runs. Shaver hit a solo shot in the seventh to complete the scoring for Q-C.
Cristian Javier (2-1) struck out 10 in five innings of work to pick up the win in the opener with Adam Bleday pitching two scoreless frames to get the save.