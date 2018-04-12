Dimas Ojeda's three-run home run staked Clinton to a 3-0 lead in the third inning Thursday, but the LumberKings couldn't make it hold up, falling 6-4 to the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers.
The Timber Rattlers eventually got to Clinton starter Nick Wells in the fourth and fifth innings, plating three runs on a solo home run by Demi Orimoloye and a two-run double by Jay Feliciano, which tied the game 3-3.
Clinton briefly retook a one-run lead in the sixth, but Orimoloye struck again, getting a two-run triple against losing pitcher David Gerber (1-1), and the Rattlers tacked on an insurance run in the eighth.
Clinton struggled to get much offense going after taking the early lead. They only had two hits after Ojeda's homer and struck out 13 times for the game.