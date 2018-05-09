Jonathan Arauz insists the baseball didn’t really look like a beachball as it headed toward him at home plate last week.
"It was more like a volleyball," Arauz said with a smile, reflecting on an important week of work for the youngest player on the Quad-Cities River Bandits roster.
The 19-year-old infielder hit .522 during Quad-Cities’ six-game road trip to Great Lakes and Lansing, counting three doubles and three home runs among the 13 hits to go with four walks he collected in 29 plate appearances in six games.
His effort included eight runs scored and 11 RBIs, including five during a 9-2 win Saturday at Lansing.
"It was a stretch that gave me more confidence. I was able to get a few hits, score some runs and help my team. It was something that will help me," Arauz said, speaking through interpreter and teammate Gabriel Bracamonte.
He was named the Midwest League player of the week on Monday, and as much as anything, it was an experience Arauz hopes to benefit from.
"It showed what I can do," he said.
Arauz is currently batting .295 for Quad-Cities, and he leads the River Bandits with 13 extra-base hits, with six doubles and three triples in addition to four home runs.
Manager Mickey Storey said Arauz worked with coaches to make a slight change in his swing, but he has liked the approach he has seen from the native of Alanje, Panama, since spring training.
"He’s worked at it, and right now he’s gotten hot and is really locked in at the plate," Storey said. "He’s done a good job of getting the bat on the ball and driving it. He has the ability to one day play in the big leagues as long as he continues to develop and progress."
Arauz believes he has benefited from the experience he gained a year ago when his season began with 36 games with the River Bandits.
He hit .220 and committed five errors in 73 attempts at shortstop after joining Quad-Cities on May 31 from extended spring training.
The Astros reassigned Arauz to short-season Tri-City in mid-July to work on developing consistency in his game.
"I had to work on my timing, and I was working on getting better defensively," Arauz said. "It is helping me now."
Splitting time between, second, third and shortstop on the River Bandits’ lineup card this season, Arauz has committed one error in 60 attempts through the first 31 games of the season.
That effort, which he said begins with getting a quicker read on balls off the bat, has combined with offensive growth to help Arauz.
"I am getting a better first step, getting in the position to make plays," Arauz said. "I am working every day to become better. I know that is what it takes this game."
And while hitting .522 every week isn’t realistic for any professional player, having a week like last week also positions Arauz to move forward.
"It can help me a lot," he said. "I am figuring out what I need to do better. I had a slow start to the season, playing in the cold for the first time, but I got through it, and knowing I can do that will help me, too."
Arauz’s work at the plate mirrors the way the River Bandits’ bats have warmed in recent games as well, helping Quad-Cities win 15 of its last 20 games.
That stretch started with a 5-4 win at Burlington in the second game of a doubleheader on April 21, a game decided in the top of the final inning by a run-scoring double off the bat of Arauz.
"This year, I am showing I can do things to help my team win," he said. "We are all working hard. It is a good start, but I will keep working to do more."