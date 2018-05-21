Nick Gallagher strives for efficiency in his first season of pro baseball.
Selected by Cleveland in the 16th round of the 2017 draft after helping lead Iowa to a Big Ten tournament championship, Gallagher’s delayed debut is taking place this spring for Lake County in the Midwest League.
The right-hander, who prepped at Iowa City West, is primarily working on the back end of a tandem starting rotation and did not pitch during the Captains’ recent series at Quad-Cities.
Through six appearances, Gallagher is 0-1 with a 4.67 ERA, striking out 22 batters and walking four in 17.1 innings of work since joining Lake County from extended spring training on April 20.
“It’s been a great experience so far,’’ Gallagher said. “I’m seeing a lot of hitters that I’m familiar with, guys who were in the middle of the order when I faced them in college who are now in the six, seven hole. The challenge now is to face that level of hitter every time out, up and down the lineup.’’
That puts a premium on making quality pitches and gaining efficiency in recording outs, something Gallagher has heard a lot about since joining the Indians organization.
“The goal for all of our pitchers is to get a hitter out in three pitches, to be in or around the zone with every pitch,’’ Gallagher said. “That’s the mindset and theme we’ve heard a lot about all spring. The idea is to be on the attack and trust what you’re throwing.’’
After not pitching last summer following a lengthy college season, Gallagher was more than ready to take the mound this season.
He spent the initial weeks of this season at extended spring training working to prepare for what has evolved into a series of outings averaging right at three innings.
“When I got up here, I was ready to compete,’’ Gallagher said. “It feels good to be back out there in games, trying to win that one-on-one battle with every pitch. It had been a while, but I was ready.’’
Quick start: Cody Bohanek didn’t waste any time settling into the batter’s box in his debut Sunday with Triple-A Fresno.
After collecting a hit in Saturday’s game for Quad-Cities at Beloit, Bohanek started at second base and collected a single in the seventh inning of the Grizzlies’ 7-2 Pacific Coast League win at El Paso on Sunday night.
A 30th-round selection of Houston in 2017 out of Illinois-Chicago, Bohanek was promoted after former River Bandits third baseman J.D. Davis was recalled by the Astros.
Guest of honor: Peoria announced Monday it will honor the Chiefs’ long-time leader Rocky Vonachen during a June 9 game against Quad-Cities.
Vonachen, whose father Pete helped bring Midwest League baseball to Peoria in 1983, retired in January after 22 years of leading the Chiefs organization and more than 30 years of work in the team’s front office.
Suspended: Lake County pitcher Domingo Jimenez was suspended by Major League Baseball on Friday for 80 games for violating rules of Minor League Baseball’s Drug Prevention and Treatment Program.
Off to a 3-0 start with a 4.63 ERA through six relief appearances for the Captains, Jimenez tested positive for Stanozolol, among drugs banned in baseball as a performance-enhancing substance.
Jimenez did not pitch for the Captains during their recent series against Quad-Cities.
Clinton hosts camp: The Clinton LumberKings will host their 21st annual youth baseball clinic on June 9 at Ashford University Field.
The camp, led by Clinton players and coaches, is open to players between the ages of 6-18 and runs from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. The cost is $20 and includes lunch and a ticket to that night’s game.
Weekly honors: Two former River Bandits were named Monday as the player and pitcher of the week in the Texas League for their work with Corpus Christi.
Third baseman Randy Cesar, who spent part of the 2016 and 2017 seasons with Quad-Cities, was named the player of the week after going 12-for-26 and driving in 12 runs in six games.
Pitcher Cionel Perez, who made his pro debut with the River Bandits last spring, earned pitcher of the week honors after striking out 14 batters, walking two and allowing two runs while earning two wins over 9.1 innings of work against San Antonio and Frisco.
Burlington outfielder Jo Adell and Dayton pitcher Tyler Mondile received Midwest League player and pitcher of the week recognition.
Alumni report: Two years ago, Elieser Hernandez was pitching for Quad-Cities. Last week, he started for Miami in a game against the Dodgers.
The 6-foot Venezuelan right-hander who had not pitched in a game above the high-A level before the Marlins selected him in the Rule V draft in December, made his major league debut on May 10 against Atlanta and started six days later against Los Angeles, scattering three hits and allowing one run over five innings.
Hernandez pitched for the River Bandits in 2015 and 2016, going 3-3 with a 3.94 ERA in 10 outings for Quad-Cities in 2015 after joining the team from Tri-City and starting 2016 at 4-3 with a 2.37 ERA in 11 Midwest League appearances in 2016 before being promoted by the Astros.
In 102.2 innings of work for the River Bandits between the two seasons, Hernandez struck out 114 batters and walked 23.