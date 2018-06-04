APPLETON, Wis. — The Quad-Cities River Bandits mustered only four hits Tuesday night in a 3-1 loss to Wisconsin in the opening game of a three-game set.
Ruben Castro delivered a double and Bryan De La Cruz had a run-scoring single for the Bandits in the ninth inning.
Bowden Francis pitched seven innings and struck out nine for the Timber Rattlers, who scored single runs in the first, third and seventh innings.
The Timber Rattlers also turned a triple play in the game. De La Cruz hit a bouncer to short with two on in the third inning.
Prior to Tuesday's game, Quad-Cities added two infielders to the roster to fill spots created by the promotion Sunday of infielders Jake Adams and Jonathan Arauz to high-A Buies Creek.
Cody Bohanek returns the River Bandits after spending 11 games with Triple-A Fresno, batting .195 in the Pacific Coast League after hitting .203 in 36 games with Quad-Cities.
Alfredo Angarita joins the River Bandits from Buies Creek, where the switch hitter was batting .232 in 32 games.
LumberKings blank Bees
Dimas Ojeda smacked a two-run homer, his sixth of the season, in the fourth inning Tuesday night to propel the Clinton LumberKings to a 3-0 road win against Burlington.
Ojeda finished 2-for-4 and drove in all three runs for Clinton (32-25).
Oliver Jaskie scattered seven hits over six innings to pick up the win, his second of the season. Burlington left 14 runners on base in the contest.