Hard-hitting Hawkeye Jake Adams will begin his first full season in professional baseball with the Quad-Cities River Bandits.
The Iowa first baseman who belted an NCAA-best 29 home runs last season and hit 10 more in 48 games for short-season Tri-City is among eight players chosen by Houston in the first 11 rounds of the 2017 draft assigned to the Astros’ Midwest League affiliate for the start of the 2018 season.
Adams is part of a 25-player roster announced Friday which includes first-round choice J.B. Bukauskas as well as 12 players who will return after spending part of the 2017 season helping Quad-Cities win a Midwest League championship.
"We have a lot of reasons to be excited," Quad-Cities general manager Andrew Chesser said. "We have a good number of guys back from a championship team, we have some of the Astros’ top prospects and we’re excited to have a former Hawkeye."
Selected in the sixth round of last year’s draft by Houston, Adams is a player Chesser heard a lot about last season.
"He’s a guy we had heard about before he was drafted, and once the Astros drafted him, there was definitely a buzz in the community about when he might play here," Chesser said. "We’re glad to have him here."
The group of returning players includes pitchers Patrick Sandoval and Robert Corniel and outfielders J.J. Matijevic and Bryan De La Cruz, all significant contributors to the River Bandits' third Midwest League championship run in seven years.
Sandoval earned wins on the mound in a Western Division semifinal series against Peoria and in the league championship series against Fort Wayne while Corniel earned two saves in four postseason relief appearances. Matijevic and De La Cruz combined to drive in 10 runs during the playoffs.
Middle infielder Marcos Almonte, selected to play in the Midwest League All-Star Game while batting .248 over 84 games for Quad-Cities last season, is also among returning players.
Infielders Cody Bohanek and Jonathan Arauz, catcher Gabriel Bracamonte and pitchers Cristian Javier, Yohan Ramirez, Cesar Rosado and Carlos Sanabria also will be with the River Bandits again for the start of a 140-game schedule, which opens with a 6:30 p.m. opener Thursday against Cedar Rapids at Davenport’s Modern Woodmen Park.
Bukauskas, a right-handed pitcher from North Carolina, was the 15th overall selection in the 2017 draft and is among four top-30 prospects in the Astros organization, as selected by Baseball America, who will open the year with Quad-Cities.
Matijevic was the 75th overall pick a year ago out of Arizona, while pitchers Tyler Ivey and Peter Solomon were selected by Houston in the third and fourth rounds, respectively. Ivey was drafted out of Grayson Junior College while Solomon pitched at Notre Dame.
Other players taken in the top 10 rounds of the 2017 draft who will make full-season debuts with the River Bandits are pitcher Parker Mushinski, a seventh-round choice from Texas Tech, outfielder Corey Julks, chosen in the eighth round from Houston, and catcher Michael Papierski, a ninth-round selection from LSU.
The River Bandits’ preliminary roster also includes 2016 draft pick Colin McKee, a pitcher, as well as five other 2017 draft choices: pitchers Adam Bleday and Cole Watts, infielders Roman Garcia and Adrian Tovalin and outfielder Jake Meyers, the latter a 13th-round pick from Nebraska.
Bukauskas is ranked as the Astros’ fourth-best prospect according to Baseball America, while Arauz rated 23th, Javier was 25th and Matijevic ranked 26th on the publication’s preseason list.