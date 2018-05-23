With the work he puts in on a daily basis for the Quad-Cities River Bandits, Corey Julks is trying to work his way home.
"I grew up around Houston, the Astros were my team, and being drafted by my hometown team, I am sort of living out every kid’s dream right now," Julks said.
Julks is a native of Friendswood, Texas, in the suburbs of Houston, and the Astros’ eighth-round draft pick in 2017 was a two-time first-team all-American Athletic Conference selection at the University of Houston.
"Houston is home, and to be a part of the Astros organization, to play for a team I’ve rooted for since I was a little kid, it does mean a lot to me," Julks said.
The transition from college ball to the professional level has challenged Julks.
Not unlike the process River Bandits teammate Jake Adams is working through as well, Julks' swing was rebuilt last season during his 32 games with short-season Tri-City.
He hit .176 for the New York-Penn League club a year ago and through 41 Midwest League games carries a .248 batting average for Quad-Cities, including a .281 average over his last 10 games.
Julks also leads Quad-Cities with 13 stolen bases in 19 attempts, ranking fifth in the Midwest League in steals, shares second on the River Bandits with four homers and shares third on the team with seven doubles and 15 walks.
His work is providing glimpses of the potential manager Mickey Storey sees in Julks’ game.
"He’s had good at-bats and consistently makes solid contact, but he hasn’t always had a lot to show for it, and that’s a little frustrating, for us as his coaches and I’m sure for him," Storey said. "He’s had a lot of hard-hit balls that don’t seem to find the grass, that seem to be hit right at people."
That frustration aside, Storey sees the potential that led the Astros to select Julks after a junior season that saw him propel Houston to an NCAA Super Regional after leading the Cougars in hitting in conference play with a .375 average.
"You see the contact, you see the quickness, there’s a lot to like about his game," Storey said. "He’s working at it."
Julks sees that as the only way to give himself a chance to work his way home.
"I try to bring energy every day and do what I can to keep getting better," Julks said following a career-high four-hit performance on Tuesday against Wisconsin.
The adjustment to professional baseball and the day-to-day competition has tested Julks.
He sees things getting better with time and experience.
"I’ve got a job to do here, and I know what to expect now," Julks said. "It’s taken some time. It was a change going from playing games in college four straight days and then have a string of days off. Now, it’s a daily commitment."
And with each day, Julks has committed himself to growing his game.
"I feel like I’m taking steps forward, maybe not as quickly as I hoped at the start, but there is progress," he said. "That’s the main thing now. I’m like everybody else in our clubhouse, trying to get a little better every day and take that next step."
Julks is working to drive the ball more, getting more lift and a better launch angle when he makes contact.
It’s all part of the process that started last summer as coaches reconstructed his swing, and he is beginning to reap the rewards now.
"I feel like I’ve gotten better with that this year, and it’s improvement that is only going to help me," Julks said.
"I’m working on the developing the consistency I know I need, and the best way to do that is to keep working, keep using the tools that I’ve been given and make the most of them. That will get me where I want to be."