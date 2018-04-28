It proved to be a split decision, but pitchers Cristian Javier and Luis Garcia delivered what the Quad-Cities River Bandits needed most Saturday — long, quality starts.
Following a 6-5, 13-inning win Friday night in the series opener against Cedar Rapids, manager Mickey Storey needed starters to work deep into both games of a Saturday afternoon doubleheader, and he got just that.
Javier scattered four hits over five innings to help Quad-Cities to a 4-1 victory in the Midwest League nightcap at Modern Woodmen Park after Garcia allowed five hits over 5.1 innings in a 2-1 loss to the Kernels in the opener.
“The pitchers really came through,’’ said Storey, whose team was playing its third doubleheader in eight days. “With the extra innings (Friday) night, we needed those guys to battle to give our bullpen a bit of a breather and they came ready."
Javier struggled with command of his curveball early in the nightcap, but earned his first victory of the season by striking out eight Kernels and walking just one before Carlos Sanabria struck out three batters over two perfect innings to finish off Quad-Cities’ split.
"My arm felt good, and I was able to throw strikes and compete," Javier said, speaking through translator Rafael Pena. "We were able to get the win that we needed to give us a chance to win the series."
Javier finds confidence from the experience he gained while pitching for Quad-Cities last season.
"It is helping me now," he said. "I know what to expect, and whenever I pitch, I am more confident now."
Quad-Cities came from behind to earn the split, breaking open a 2-1 game when Jonathan Arauz belted a two-run homer in the bottom of the fifth inning.
Arauz sent his first home run of the season over the fence in right, a towering shot that followed a fielder’s choice by Jake Meyers.
It came an inning after the River Bandits erased the 1-0 advantage Cedar Rapids had held since Trey Cabbage doubled home Jean Carlos Arias in the second inning.
Corey Julks tied the game with a line-hugging double to left that scored Meyers, who had walked. Bryan De La Cruz followed with a go-ahead single to right, which scored Julks with one out in the fourth.
"It took us awhile to get going offensively. Guys in the dugout, we're like, ‘We’ve got to pick it up,’ and eventually we did," Storey said. "Arauz really came up big."
In the opener, Royce Lewis drove home a pair of runs and pitcher Randy Dobnak went the distance in a five-hit effort that led Cedar Rapids to the win.
The first overall selection in baseball’s 2017 draft gave the Kernels a 1-0 advantage with a run-scoring groundout that followed a two-base error on a pickoff attempt by Garcia in the first inning and then drove what proved to be the winning run home two innings later with a single to center.
"One error in the first inning, sometimes that can decide a game," Storey said. "You never know."
Lewis’ only hit of the day broke a 1-1 tie Quad-Cities had forged in the bottom half of the first when the River Bandits strung together three-straight two-out singles off of Dobak.
Michael Papierski collected Quad-Cities’ lone run, scoring on an Adrian Tovalin single to right after advancing on a base hit by Bryan De La Cruz.
Base-running mistakes ended chances for the River Bandits (10-11) in both the third and fourth innings.
"After our slow (4-8) start, we talked a lot about trying to be aggressive. We’ve been too much so at times lately. We’re trying to find that fine line," Storey said.